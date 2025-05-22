"13 days until Mumbai Indians wins their 6th trophy" - Fans erupt as MI qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs with 59-run victory over DC

The Mumbai Indians (MI) produced a sensational performance in the crucial IPL 2025 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) to win by 59 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. The victory helped MI qualify for the playoffs after a dismal start to the season.
The five-time champions lost four out of their first five outings before pulling off one of their traditional comebacks. MI have since won seven out of their next eight matches to reach 16 points in 13 games and confirm a playoff berth.
The DC clash did not start well for MI, with the side reeling at 123/5 in the 17th over. However, the in-form Suryakumar Yadav stepped up again, scoring a brilliant 43-ball 73* to propel MI to a competitive 180/5 in 20 overs.
The bowlers then produced a magnificent all-round performance to bundle DC for a dismal 121 in 18.2 overs. Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets each, while the other four bowlers bagged a wicket each.
Fans on X hailed MI for their remarkable comeback to qualify for the playoffs with the following reactions:
Fans continued celebrating MI's playoff qualification, with one saying:
"Mumbai Indians are so good; like they have a bowling unit equivalent to the Real Madrid mid field (Zidane, Figo,Beckham, Makalelie); it is scary what their potential is."
"Mumbai Indians will play the finals… and win it too!," tweeted a fan.
"The playoff race ends in style as Mumbai Indians grab the last remaining spot with a dominant win at Wankhede! What a turnaround, just when it mattered most, MI delivered like true champions. Personally, I never doubted their comeback spirit. This team knows how to rise under pressure! Playoffs, here we come!" a fan said.
MI will be gunning for a first IPL title in five years
MI enjoyed a period of title or bust from 2013 to 2020, when they won the IPL five times. However, the trophies have dried up since, with the side qualifying for the playoffs only once in the last four seasons in 2023.
They lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in qualifier two in their lone playoff appearance since 2020 before missing out on playoff qualification again last year. A first title in the five seasons aside, MI can also break a tie for the record for IPL titles with CSK should they triumph in the ongoing edition.
Hardik Pandya's team will likely finish third or fourth on the points table, meaning they will have to win three consecutive games in the playoffs to clinch a sixth IPL title.
They will play their final league stage match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a slim hope of still finishing in the top two on May 26.
