14-year-old debuts for RR in IPL 2025 match against LSG, becomes youngest player to play in the T20 league

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become the youngest player to feature in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the age of 14 years and 23 days. The boy from Bihar was included in the Impact Subs list for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19.

Riyan Parag confirmed the news of Suryavanshi coming into the match squad at the toss. Regular captain Sanju Samson was ruled out of the fixture after he suffered an injury to the left side around his rib in the match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16.

"We were looking to bowl, it is a little bit warm under lights, should be better than the last time. Vaibhav, the youngster comes in," Parag said at the toss on Saturday.

Suryavanshi was picked by RR for a sum of ₹1.1 crore at the mega auction in November 2024. After getting picked at the auction, the youngster had expressed his happiness in getting a chance to work with Rahul Dravid during IPL 2025.

"I am really glad that I am getting a chance to play in the IPL. I am excited to play under Rahul Dravid sir, more than playing in the IPL, I am happy to play under him. I have no strategy as such for the IPL, I will just play the way I do," he had told PTI.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi impresses in age-group matches for India

A few days after getting picked by RR at the auction, Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed a glimpse of his batting ability, when he smashed an unbeaten 76 off 46 balls while playing for India Under-19 against UAE Under-19 in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

A few weeks before the start of the IPL, Sanju Samson had said that he saw Suryavanshi hit sixes out of the academy and the public were speaking about his power hitting ability.

At the time of writing, LSG, who won the toss and opted to bat first, were 15 for no loss in two overs, with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram at the crease.

