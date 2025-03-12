"He was hitting sixes out of the ground at the academy" - Sanju Samson shares stunning tale of 13-year-old RR player ahead of IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson shared his honest opinion on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to earn an IPL contract. RR signed the 13-year-old from Bihar for a whopping ₹1.1 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

In an episode of Superstars series on JioHotstar, Sanju Samson opened up on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's talent and skills. Samson himself debuted for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL as a teenager back in the year 2013.

When asked about the advice that Samson would give to the upcoming talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals captain replied:

"For me, rather than giving advice, I prefer observing first—how a youngster wants to play his cricket, what he likes, and what kind of support he needs from me. Then, I work my way around that. Vaibhav looks very confident; he was hitting sixes out of the ground at the academy. People were already talking about his power-hitting. What else can you ask for?"

Sanju Samson further said that he will try to understand Vaibhav's strengths and back him as a skipper. The wicketkeeper-batter wants to be like an elder brother to the 13-year-old cricketer.

"I think he looks ready to contribute"- Sanju Samson on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's potential

During the same chat, Samson was asked about the potential of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The RR skipper said that the main thing was to provide a relaxed environment and a positive atmosphere to him.

"I think he looks ready to contribute. The key is to keep him in the best shape and provide a relaxed environment, which is something Rajasthan Royals (RR) is known for. We ensure a positive atmosphere in the dressing room and back our players," Samson said.

Samson concluded by saying that Vaibhav is ready for the IPL. The RR skipper felt that the 13-year-old could even make it to the Indian team in a couple of years.

