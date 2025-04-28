14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi whacks 36-year-old bowler for three sixes in an over during RR vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi took down Gujarat Titans (GT) veteran pacer Ishant Sharma for three sixes inside the powerplay at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28. The prodigal batter scored five boundaries in total during the over as the right-arm pacer conceded 28 runs to hand the hosts a massive headstart in the run chase.

Ad

Handed a target of 210 after a rather uninspiring bowling performance, RR had a statement to make after their recent botched run chases. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi came out all guns blazing in the powerplay.

Suryavanshi got off the mark with a stunning six down the ground off Mohammed Siraj. Jaiswal took the initial initiative as RR raced off to 32-0 after three overs. But, Suryavanshi took the solid start to a whole different level after being up against the veteran pacer.

Ad

Trending

Ishant Sharma had only conceded eight runs off his first over, but was taken for three consecutive boundaries to begin his second over, off which two were massive sixes over the leg-side. After a rare dot ball midway through the over, Suryavanshi scored the third six of the over. Although it was not as convincing as his earlier hits, the thick edge flew over the third man boundary.

Have a look at the stunning range of strokes right here:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the series of boundaries, Ishant Sharma stuck to a line well outside the off stump to avoid further damage, but could only deliver consecutive wides. The youngster capped off the over with another boundary to push the score to 60-0 after four overs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes a 17-ball fifty as RR pile up 87 runs in the powerplay against GT

The carnage by the youngster continued in the next over, where he hit consecutive boundaries off Washington Sundar. He brought up the fifty at the end of the fifth over off just 17 balls, marking the fastest one of the entire season so far.

Suryavanshi has a huge test ahead of him with GT likely to bring in their spin duo of Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore to operate in the middle overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More