16-year-old MI batter's family celebrate joyously in Chinnaswamy Stadium stands after her winning shot in WPL 2025 clash vs RCB [Watch]

Mumbai Indians batter G Kamalini's family was overjoyed after she hit the winning runs in the WPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday (February 21). MI defeated RCB by four wickets in a thrilling contest to register their second win this season.

After losing the toss, RCB batted first in the contest and notched up 167/7 in 20 overs due to a significant contribution from their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry (81), who received some assistance from the likes of Richa Ghosh (28) and Smriti Mandhana (26) in the batting department.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (42) and Harmanpreet Kaur (50) then kept MI in the hunt with impactful knocks but failed to remain at the crease till the end to see the chase off for their side. Amanjot Kaur (34*) and G Kamalini (11*) did the job for Mumbai by overcoming RCB bowlers' stern challenge in the final few overs.

16-year-old Kamalini hit the winning runs on the penultimate ball of the match with a powerful drive through the extra cover region, which fetched her a boundary. Her family members in the stands were visibly elated after she finished the match, as they were spotted jumping with joy, celebrating the special moment.

"The way Amanjot and Harmanpreet played was very special"- MI head coach after win vs RCB in WPL 2025

Speaking after the match concluded, MI head coach Charlotte Edwards expressed satisfaction with the team's performance after they defeated the defending champions at their home ground. Reflecting on the win, she said:

"Happy, very delighted to get over the line against a very good Bengaluru unit at their home venue. Success in this tournament is how the Indian players play and the way Amanjot and Harmanpreet played was very special. We talked about that game (vs Delhi Capitals) and were disappointed.

She added:

"We played against Gujarat and it was about getting the order right. Kamalini is going to be a star, she is a cheeky little thing. The conditions will come and we knew bowling first was going to be better. Chuffed to get another win."

MI will next face UP Warriorz at the same venue on Wednesday (February 26).

