"18 saal ki wait" - Mohammed Siraj reacts to RCB's IPL 2025 triumph upon landing in Mumbai ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj reacted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 triumph after landing in Mumbai post the IPL 2025 season. RCB beat Punjab Kings in the final on June 3 to clinch their maiden title.

Siraj was spotted at the airport in Mumbai after the tournament. The paparazzi present asked Siraj to comment on RCB's IPL win, to which the pacer said:

"18 saal ki wait." (18 years of wait)

The 31-year-old was casually dressed in a black and white jacket and tracks, white shoes and with headphones on upon landing in Mumbai. Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below:

Mohammed Siraj was a part of the RCB setup from 2018 to 2024. He was released after the 2024 season and joined the Gujarat Titans. Siraj took 16 wickets from 15 matches in IPL 2025, with a best of 4/17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. GT made it to the playoffs but lost the eliminator against Mumbai Indians.

Mohammed Siraj gearing up for England tour

With the IPL 2025 season done and dusted, Mohammed Siraj will shift his focus to the upcoming England tour. India will travel to England for a five-match Test series beginning June 20.

Siraj, who has been included in the squad, will be keen to perform in the key overseas tour. In the absense of Mohammad Shami, the pacer will have a vital role to play alongisde Jasprit Bumrah. He does have exprience in English conditions having been a part of India's squad in the 2021 tour.

Siraj has played 36 Tests for India, bagging 100 wickets at an average of 30.47 and an economy rate of 3.47. On India's tour of Australia recently, the 31-year-old grabbed 20 wickets at an average of 31.15 and was the second highest wicket-taker for India after Bumrah.

The upcoming England tour will be a challenging one and the onus will be on senior players like Siraj to deliver as India aim to begin their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a successful note.

