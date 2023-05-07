"2 points will come home only"- Krunal Pandya discloses how his mother reacted seeing him lead LSG against younger brother Hardik's GT

Nalini Pandya was a proud mother on Sunday, May 7, as her two sons, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, led their respective teams against each other in the grandest T20 league of the world.

Earlier today, Krunal came out for the toss representing the Lucknow Super Giants against Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya. Krunal has been appointed as the leader in the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul, who has been ruled out with an injury.

Both Krunal and Hardik have seen hard times together. They came from a poor background, worked hard and are among the top players in the world now.

In the first-ever clash between two teams led by two brothers, younger brother Hardik's GT defeated Krunal's LSG by 56 runs.

Speaking with the host broadcasters after the match ended, Krunal Pandya spoke about the feelings in the Pandya family and said:

"Obviously, you don't dream of all of these things. Captaining your side in the IPL. Again, God has been kind to us, and obviously, family is very proud. Mom is very happy. She was telling me, 'At the end of the day, 2 points will come home only'."

During the same chat, Sunil Gavaskar asked whether they pull each other's legs after what happens between them on the field. Replying to that question, Krunal Pandya said:

"I mean, we do, but there is so much love between me and Hardik. We just want each other to do well. There's a little bit of banter. Hardly we go to the extent that we irritate each other. That does not happen because there is so much of love between us."

"We just gave away too many runs"- Krunal Pandya reflects on the loss against Hardik's Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a thumping 56-run defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier today. After opting to bowl first, LSG leaked 227 runs in 20 overs, with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. In reply, they could only manage 171/7. falling short by 56 runs.

Commenting on the result and how the pitch in Ahmedabad played, Krunal Pandya said:

"We just gave away too many runs. Chasing 227, you have to go hard every over. When you are chasing 200, you can afford to have those couple of overs, but when it's 227, you have to go every over."

"Overall, the surface played really well. In the second half, the last six-seven overs must have been slower, but it was a good wicket to bat on," he concluded.

GT strengthened their grip over the number spot in the IPL 2023 points table with this win. Hardik Pandya's men now have 16 points, while LSG continue to hold the third position with 11 points.

