IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants game

Gujarat Titans (GT) inched a step closer to finalizing their place at the top of the IPL 2023 points table by defeating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). GT crushed LSG by 56 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier today (May 7).

LSG's stand in captain Krunal Pandya won the toss and opted to field first in Ahmedabad. The decision did not work in his team's favor at all as the Gujarat Titans set a new record for the highest IPL total at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

A 43-ball 81 from Wriddhiman Saha and an unbeaten 94-run knock from Shubman Gill helped the Gujarat Titans post 227 runs on the board in their 20 overs. A majority of the LSG bowlers leaked runs at an economy rate of more than 10 runs per over.

In reply, the Lucknow Super Giants started well but could not continue the momentum after the powerplay. Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock set a platform for others by adding 88 runs for the first wicket. Mohit Sharma turned the game in GT's favor with a four-wicket haul.

Eventually, LSG could only score 171/7 in 20 overs and lost the match by 56 runs. Gujarat completed a double over Lucknow in IPL 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants continue to hold the 3rd position in IPL 2023 points table

Lucknow Super Giants remained third in the IPL 2023 points table despite the big defeat against the Gujarat Titans. The Krunal Pandya-led outfit has 11 points to their name after 11 matches. Their net run rate has slumped from +0.639 to +0.294 after the crushing loss against GT.

Here are the updated IPL 2023 points table standings:

Gujarat Titans have earned 16 points from 11 matches in IPL 2023. The defending champions have almost sealed their place in the playoffs. If they win their next match against the Mumbai Indians on May 12, GT will have a massive chance of finishing in the Top 2 as well.

