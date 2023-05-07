GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and IPL records

Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants today in Match 51 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It is the second match between GT and LSG in the 2023 IPL season.

LSG hosted GT for a match at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium earlier this season, where a brilliant bowling performance helped the visitors defend a 136-run target.

Lucknow will be keen to avenge that loss when they take on Gujarat today. Before the match starts, here's a look at the pitch history of Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records & stats

The pitch in Ahmedabad seemed good for batting in the first few matches, but in the previous game at the world's largest cricket stadium, the Delhi Capitals scored 130 runs and denied the Gujarat Titans a win. DC restricted GT to 125/6, winning the game by five runs.

It will be interesting to see how the pitch plays today in Ahmedabad. In the last afternoon game at this stadium, the Kolkata Knight Riders chased a 205-run target against the Gujarat Titans.

Here's a list of some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by Ahmedabad:

IPL matches played: 12

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 106* - Jos Buttler (RR) vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Best bowling figures: 4/11 - Mohammed Shami (GT) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2023

Highest team score: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans, 2023

Lowest team score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 2023

Average first-innings score: 165

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The pitch report for the last match at the Narendra Modi Stadium suggested that the wicket was flat and good for batting, but the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans managed only 255 runs in their 40 overs.

The curators kept the wicket comparatively drier for the previous game because of rain. With no rain expected in Ahmedabad today, it is unlikely that the curators will prepare another dry wicket.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last IPL match

Delhi Capitals beat the Gujarat Titans by five runs in the last IPL match hosted by Ahmedabad. DC captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat first. A half-century from Aman Khan helped the visitors score 130/8 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 53-ball 59* for GT, but his efforts went in vain as the home team lost the game by five runs.

Here is a brief summary of the scorecard from the last IPL 2023 match hosted by Ahmedabad:

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 130/8 (Aman Khan 51, Mohammed Shami 4/11) beat Gujarat Titans (Hardik Pandya 59*, Ishant Sharma 2/23) by 5 runs.

