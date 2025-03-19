3 reasons why SRH can win IPL 2025 

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who redefined the way Twenty20 cricket could be played with their stellar showing in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League, are one of the favorites to win the title in its upcoming edition. The Eagles, who will be led by Pat Cummins, seem to have covered all their bases in the mega-auction.

The side lost in the final of the 2024 edition to Kolkata Knight Riders and will be keen on going one step further this season.

SRH are known for their scintillating batting performances and pay a lot of importance to their top-order going hard against the new ball inside the powerplay. Their bowling unit features a lot of experienced players this time around, and with Cummins leading from the front, their supporters can expect fireworks every time the players step onto the field.

SRH are one of the few teams that seem to have a lot of big names in all three departments: batters, bowlers and all-rounders.

One of the main things SRH worked on was strengthening their Indian core in the mega auction, and they succeeded in it. The overseas players they invested in, such as Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Adam Zampa, Kamindu Mendis and Cummins, are all bankable figures in the shortest format of the game.

We take a look at three reasons why SRH can win IPL 2025:

#3 They have a powerful batting order

One of the biggest reasons why SRH seems a big threat this season is due to their powerful batting order. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are expected to open the innings for the side while powerful hitters such as Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen will be asked to bat in the middle order.

Although they do not have South Africa's T20I captain Aiden Markram in their team anymore, SRH can count upon Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan to walk in and supply some fireworks. Among the Indian batters, the likes of Abhinav Manohar and Atharva Taide too will be in the pipeline.

While they also have Sri Lankan and South African all-rounders Kamindu Mendis and Wiaan Mulder, respectively, in their ranks, one does not see the duo getting much of an opportunity. However, SRH have enough firepower in their batting unit to virtually blow other IPL teams into oblivion this season.

#2 They have the right mix of youth and experience in bowling

In the bowling department, it appears SRH have the right mix of youth and experience and it will be interesting to see how skipper Pat Cummins leads them. Cummins will have the ever-reliable Mohammed Shami alongside him with the new ball this season.

SRH hit the jackpot when they bagged last season's Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel at the mega-auction. Saurashtra captain and India left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat is also an option available to them. In the spin department, Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar are two leg-spinners who can break the mould.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy can be expected to chip in with the ball in the middle overs while left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma is also an option if Cummins wishes to try something different. All in all, SRH appears to be a complete side who have ticked all the boxes in all departments this season, especially so in bowling.

#1 They have retained their core team from last season

One of the biggest factors that will go in SRH's favor this season is that they have retained their core group of players from last season. The likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy and skipper Pat Cummins were all part of the side that finished as runners-up in IPL 2024.

These players were entrusted with the responsibility of guiding the team last season and they will be expected to do so in this campaign as well. This tactic has helped them sell tickets too, as the supporters of the franchise have developed a connection with the same group of players.

An advantage that this group of players is bound to have is playing Qualifier 1 or Eliminator in Hyderabad if they end up qualifying for the playoffs. The scheduling of the IPL has given them the extra motivation to make it past the group stage of the competition and challenge for the title they missed out on last season.

