4 ducks, bowled 4 times - Travis Head’s dismissals by Mitchell Starc go viral after KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

Mitchell Starc dismissed Travis Head for a two-ball duck in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 to provide a scintillating start to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21. The left-arm pacer cleaned up the dangerous opening batter to maintain his mind-boggling domination over Head.

The left-handed batter has managed to score just one run in five appearances against Starc, who has bowled him four times for ducks. The rivalry dates back to 2015 when Head was dismissed thrice in a year in Australia's One-Day Cup and Sheffield Shield.

The latest face-off between the two Australia teammates came in the first over of SRH's innings in Qualifier 1. Starc bowled a length ball that shaped away slightly. Head played all around it and got bowled.

The wicket was of utmost significance for KKR as Head has been the leading run-getter for the Sunrisers this season. The left-hander has amassed 533 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 199.63, including one century and four 50s.

After two consecutive ducks, Head will look to deliver for SRH in Qualifier 2, where they will face the winner of the IPL 2024 Eliminator between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

"I might keep that one in the back pocket" - Mitchell Starc on his rivalry with Travis Head

Mitchell Starc was delighted to have picked up the wicket of his Aussie teammate Travis Head before being adjudged Player of the Match in Qualifier 1. He said in the mid-match show:

"I might keep that one in the back pocket for when he starts to give me some niggle and I have to pull it out on him. He's been phenomenal through the tournament. But we knew he was going to be a big wicket."

He continued:

"We know the powerplay wickets are very important. The way Sunrisers take on the powerplay, they have sort of matched us throughout the season in terms of getting off to good starts. It was great to get powerplay wickets and I think our bowling group was fantastic throughout."

Mitchell Starc finished with exceptional figures of 3/34 as the Knight Riders beat the Sunrisers by eight wickets to progress to the IPL 2024 final. Starc vs Head could be again on the cards if SRH win Qualifier 2.

