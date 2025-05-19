  • home icon
"A dream season" - Fans go gaga over Mitchell Marsh's 65 off 39 balls in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

By James Kuanal
Modified May 19, 2025 20:34 IST
IPL
Mitchell Marsh was on song in LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match on Monday (May 19). [Getty Images and @CricCrazyJohns on X]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh starred with the bat in their IPL 2025 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 19. The right-handed batter scored 65 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 166.66 with the help of four maximums and six boundaries. He eventually holed out to short-third Eshan Malinga off debutant Harsh Dubey's bowling in the 11th over of LSG's innings.

This was Marsh's fifth half-century in IPL 2025, and his second fifty against the SunRisers this year. The Aussie all-rounder, who is playing solely as a batter this season, has amassed 443 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 158.21. The Super Giants bought him for INR 3.4 crore at the mega auction last year.

Fans on X lauded Mitchell Marsh for delivering in a must-win game for Lucknow. One user wrote:

"5th FIFTY FOR MITCHELL MARSH IN IPL 2025 - A Dream Season."
Another user commented:

"Most trolled Aussie cricketer Mitchell Marsh has made an absolute mockery of Indian bowling and Indian pitches."

A third user added:

"Mitchell Marsh smashes a half-century off just 28 balls! What a remarkable innings!"

Here are a few more reactions:

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram share a century partnership for LSG in the IPL 2025 match vs SRH

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram provided a dream start to LSG in their IPL 2025 match against SRH. The duo shared a 115-run partnership for the opening stand.

At the time of writing, Lucknow were 115/1 after 10.3 overs, with Aiden Markram at the crease. Skipper Rishabh Pant had joined him in the middle.

With 10 points in 11 matches, LSG are seventh in the points table. They must win all their remaining games to stay alive in the IPL 2025 playoff race. Meanwhile, SRH have already been eliminated from the race to a top-four finish. The Pat Cummins-led side are eighth with seven points in 11 games.

Follow the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

