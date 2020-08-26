'A giant leap for mankind' - Twitter explodes as Dwayne Bravo reaches 500 T20 wickets, Pravin Tambe becomes first Indian to play in CPL

Today's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) game between the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and the St Lucia Zouks (STZ) saw many records being broken.
All-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the first bowler in the history of the game to pick up 500 wickets in the T20 format when he dismissed STZ opener Rahkeem Cornwall. His achievement is put into perspective by the fact that second on the list is veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, with 390 scalps.
Indian leg-spinner Pravin Tambe, who was deemed ineligible to play in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he had already played in a foreign franchise league, became the first cricketer from the country to play in the CPL.
Kolkata Knight Riders' (who bought him in the IPL auction) sister franchise Trinbago Knight Riders gave the 48-year-old a chance in the playing XI. After being carted for a six and a four by Najibullah Zadran, he picked up the southpaw's wicket with a lovely flighted googly, becoming the first Indian to take a wicket in the CPL.
Twitter had a lot to say about the events of the CPL game, with both Dwayne Bravo and Pravin Tambe lauded for their respective achievements.
The former saw praise pour in from all corners of the cricketing fraternity, with his IPL team - the Chennai Super Kings - calling the achievement a 'giant leap for mankind'. Tambe, on the other hand, had praise heaped upon him for his fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude.
What's next for Pravin Tambe and Dwayne Bravo?
Pravin Tambe will be keen on playing more games in the CPL as he continues to defy age and the odds to excel in the T20 format. TKR are the favourites for the CPL title, and Kieron Pollard's side could use the former Rajasthan Royals spinner's services over the next few weeks.
Dwayne Bravo also has the same objectives, and he will join MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings side in the UAE after the completion of the CPL.
