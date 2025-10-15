  • home icon
“A new owner might come for RCB” - Former India cricketer’s massive claim on Virat Kohli’s IPL future

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Oct 15, 2025 12:49 IST
2025 IPL: Qualifier 1 - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli has captained RCB in 143 games. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has opened up on Virat Kohli's IPL future amid recent speculations. With reports surfacing that the 36-year-old has not signed a commercial contract, Kaif reasoned that Kohli might be waiting for the new owners and how they control the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

According to media reports, Diageo Plc, the British company which runs RCB through its Indian arm United Spirits, is contemplating to sell part or all of its stake of the franchise. A Bloomberg report claimed that Diageo is considering the move to simplify their global operations.

Speaking in a video uploaded on his Instagram, Kaif said he doesn't expect the former captain to ever leave RCB, given his promise to the fans about wanting to play for the franchise until the end.

"Is Virat Kohli retiring from IPL? No guys, Virat Kohli had promised that he will play his first and last match for Benglauru only. He has promised this and since he has done it, he will not back out. But people are saying he hasn’t signed a commercial deal. There are two deals, players’ contract and commercial contract," Kaif said.
"The reason he has not signed a commercial contract is because a new owner might come for RCB and they will control the franchise. That’s why he is waiting, if there’s a change, then there will be negotiation and all. These are all behind the scenes stuff and we don’t have a lot of information about these things. He is waiting for all that," he added.
The right-handed batter has been playing for Bengaluru since the first IPL season in 2008 but found title success only this year when they beat the Punjab Kings by six runs in the final. As captain, the Delhi-born cricketer propelled RCB to the final in 2016, but they lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Virat Kohli is going nowhere" - Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif played 138 matches for India. (Credits: Getty)
Mohammad Kaif played 138 matches for India. (Credits: Getty)

Given Virat Kohli's exploits in the IPL and international cricket in the last couple of years, Kaif suggested that RCB will win a lot more trophies while the star cricketer is around. In the same video, the former player said:

"Virat Kohli has started playing only now. RCB has began winning trophies now. Kohli scored 650+ runs and made them win the trophy. He made runs in the Champions Trophy 2025, he was the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final and was the Player of the Tournament in the 2023 World Cup. He has only started playing now. Now you have to wait for more. He is going nowhere. He will play only for RCB. He has promised it to the fans and he will not break it."

Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL history with 8661 runs in 267 games.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Edited by Parag Jain
