"A painter's grace who writes his saga in time and space" - Fans laud Rohit Sharma for scoring back-to-back fifties in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match 

Rohit Sharma continued his purple patch to drive Mumbai Indians (MI) to their fourth consecutive win in IPL 2025 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday (April 23) in Hyderabad. He slammed a match-winning 71 to help MI seal the 144-run chase comfortably.

MI's decision to bowl first went in their favor as they put SRH under serious pressure by taking four wickets inside the powerplay. However, Heinrich Klaasen (71) and Abhinav Manohar (43) did the heavy lifting for the home side, as they managed to post a fighting total of 143 on the board. Trent Boult was the most successful bowler for MI with figures of 4/26.

In response, Ryan Ricketon started off well, but Jaydev Unadkat dismissed him in the second over. Then, Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks (22) put Mumbai Indians in the driver's seat with their 64-run stand.

Rohit played a smart knock, finding gaps consistently to maintain the team's tempo, while Suryakumar Yadav again provided strong support. The duo built a 53-run stand, before Sharma was dismissed for 70 off 46, with eight fours and three sixes. Surya (40* off 19) remained unbeaten to take the team home with 26 balls to spare.

Fans praised Rohit Sharma for his impactful knock, which made the run chase easier for MI. One of them said:

"Rohit Sharma is a willow whisperer and a painter's grace who writes his saga in time and space."

Here are the other reactions:

"Rohit Sharma is perhaps the only player who can almost guarantee a win for the team in 9 out of 10 matches when he’s in full flow. I’ve never seen anyone make winning look so effortless," one user posted.

"When Rohit Sharma is at full flow there's not a single batsman who'll look better to the eyes than him. Absolute peak display of lazy elegance and entertainment," another noted.

"Blind slogging and intent are good, but this classy version of Rohit Sharma is what we all want to see in the IPL," a user tweeted.

Rohit Sharma scores back-to-back fifties for the first time in nine years

Prior to this knock, Rohit Sharma slammed an unbeaten 76 off 45 balls, helping MI secure a comfortable nine-wicket victory over CSK. Interestingly, it is the first time since 2016 that 'Hitman' registered back-to-back fifties.

In 2014, Sharma scored 68* off 49 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, and followed it up with another terrific knock of 85* off 60 balls against Rising Pune Supergiant. MI won both games.

So far, Rohit Sharma has garnered 228 runs in eight innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 32.57 and a strike rate of 154.05.

