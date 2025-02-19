A young RCB fan gets a chance to meet legendary Ellyse Perry during WPL 2025 training session [Watch]

A young Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan recently got an opportunity to meet and interact with legendary cricketer Ellyse Perry during a training session. The Australian all-rounder is in India representing the RCB team in the third edition of the Women's Premiere League (WPL).

Perry has been an integral part of the Royal Challengers side since the inception of WPL. She played a pivotal role in the team's title-winning campaign last year with her stellar all-round contributions.

The Bengaluru franchise shared a video on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Wednesday, February 19. It gave their fans a glimpse of the young kid getting a chance to meet Ellyse Perry and others during a training session in Vadodara. In it, the kid could be seen bowling to RCB women's team coach Luke. Kanika Ahuja and Perry also posed for a picture with him after an interaction. The post was captioned:

"Moments like these A lucky young RCB fan in Vadodara spent some quality time with Ellyse Perry and Coach Luke, and his day was made!

You can watch the video below:

RCB currently occupy top position in WPL 2025 points table after winning their first two games of the season

Royal Challengers Bengaluru side have begun WPL 2025 in style with two victories in as many games. They recorded the highest successful chase (202) in the league's history during the season opener against Gujarat Giants (GG) on February 14. Richa Ghosh and Ellyse Perry played a crucial role in the record-breaking win by smashing blazing half-centuries in the chase.

In the second match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Smriti Mandhana led her side from the front. She scored a blistering knock of 81 (47) to drive the team home in a modest chase of 142. Playing her second match in WPL, English batter Danielle Wyatt-Hodge chipped in with 42 (33) to support Smriti in the chase.

Do you think the Bengaluru side will win WPL 2025 trophy after their positive start? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

