"They will break the bank for him" - Aakash Chopra believes RCB will try to replace Yuzvendra Chahal with Rahul Chahar at the IPL 2022 mega auction

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will heavily pursue leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The franchise will be on the lookout to find a leggie after they failed to retain their leading wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chopra noted how the presence of a top leg-spinner is essential when it comes to bowling at the M Chinaswamy Stadium. Chahal found tremendous success bowling on the ground and RCB will be hoping they find someone who can fill those shoes.

Speaking during a Q & A session on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"RCB will not get Rashid, they can forget about that. Instead they will go after Rahul Chahar, big time. No spinners apart from leg spinners work at the Chinnaswamy stadium. He also bowls a lot quicker in the air.

"Ravi Bishnoi is also an option, but I'm thinking Rahul Chahar, they will break the bank for him. Chahal might not make it to the auctions."

Chopra also felt Jason Holder could emerge as a captaincy candidate for RCB. He explained:

"For RCB, Jason Holder is also an option for captaincy. They need to buy a new captain and it could be Holder. When I think about the pitch over there and other things, I think Holder could be a valuable player. He does well in all the teams."

The three-time IPL finalists are in search of a new captain after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role following the culmination of the recently concluded campaign.

Teams ideally go towards Indian captains: Aakash Chopra

Chopra was asked about the potential captaincy candidates that the two new franchises might go for in the draft ahead of the auction.

He feels KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are the obvious choices for leadership roles, but noted that David Warner was also an option. The 44-year-old added:

"Teams ideally go towards Indian captains, so the obvious captaincy candidates for the 2 new teams are KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. But KL Rahul and Warner is also a possibility.

"Apart from them, I don't see anybody. Don't see teams picking Ishan Kishan or R Ashwin for captaincy."

K L Rahul @klrahul11

@PunjabKingsIPL It was a good ride, thank you for the love ❤️ see you on the other side 🙌🏻 It was a good ride, thank you for the love ❤️ see you on the other side 🙌🏻 @PunjabKingsIPL https://t.co/fFKtlOqghR

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have gained significant captaincy exposure following their stints with Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals respectively.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Iyer has built up quite a case for himself when it comes to leadership in the IPL after three consecutive playoff finishes, with one final appearance as well.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar