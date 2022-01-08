"There cannot be a more dangerous penalty than this" - Aakash Chopra on the ICC's new rule for slow over-rate in T20Is

Aakash Chopra has termed the International Cricket Council's (ICC) new penalty for slow over-rates in the T20Is a 'fantastic' rule.

As per the new ICC rules, the bowling side will have to keep an extra fielder within the 30-yard circle for every over they bowl after the stipulated time of a T20I innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that this penalty is the best deterrent for slow over-rates. He explained:

"The ICC has said that the slow over-rate will be seriously penalized. In my opinion, there cannot be a more dangerous penalty than this. All other penalties are useless, whether you ban the captain or in the IPL you fine the team - financial fines, the match fee is cut - there is no value of that."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that such a rule will force the sides to adhere to the stipulated time. Aakash Chopra said:

"The value is only of this thing - that you make a mistake and you had to pay for it at that moment itself. People will run quickly now and will try to finish the overs on time. In my opinion, it is a fantastic rule."

The first men's T20I to fall under this new rule will be the West Indies versus Ireland encounter on January 16.

"Another option was to have a runs penalty" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra wants the same rule to be used in the IPL as well [P/C: iplt20.com]

While stating that a "runs penalty" could have been an option, Aakash Chopra concurred with the new ICC rule. He observed:

"Another option was to have a runs penalty in the overs you bowl after the stipulated time. You double the run rate and give that penalty, that is also an option but I feel this is a very good way."

The former KKR player also feels the same penalty should be in place for the Indian Premier League. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"Bring this rule in the IPL as well. The teams take four overs at times to finish a match. Why? That's just not fair. If you start the match at 7:30, it finishes at 11:30. Earlier it used to start at 8:00, which means it became 12:00. It is everyone's loss."

With the ICC bringing in this new rule for all T20Is, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to follow suit in IPL 2022.

