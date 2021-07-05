"His brand of cricket takes the world by storm" - Aakash Chopra on Prithvi Shaw as an opening option for the T20 World Cup

Aakash Chopra has opined that Prithvi Shaw's ultra-aggressive batting approach makes him an enticing option as an opener for Team India at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

After a horrendous run in IPL 2020 and the solitary Test he played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Prithvi Shaw came into his own with scintillating performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He carried on in the same vein in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended due to multiple COVID-19 breaches in the bio-bubbles of teams.

What a knock from Prithvi Shaw in the run-chase of 313 in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 🔥



▫️ 73 (39)

▫️ 10 x 4s

▫️ 4 x 6s



Shaw in this season: 105*, 34, 227*, 36, 2, 185*, 165, 73 (today) 💥💥💥#VijayHazareTrophy2021 pic.twitter.com/Pi6dOyqGot — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 14, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan about Rohit Sharma's likely opening partner at the T20 World Cup.

While naming KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan as the likely contenders, the former India opener threw in Prithvi Shaw as a wildcard option. He said:

"I will include a left-field selection in Prithvi Shaw as well. I am enjoying the way he plays his cricket. His brand of cricket takes the world by storm. It is not necessary that he will score runs in every match, but the day he scores, he will demolish the opposition."

Prithvi Shaw is yet to represent India in the shortest format of the game. The upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka could hold the key to his prospects for a berth in the T20 World Cup squad.

"Rahul might just win that race" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra considers KL Rahul the frontrunner for the opener's berth at the T20 World Cup.

Aakash Chopra reckons a call will be made between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to open with Rohit Sharma at the T20 World Cup. He also feels the Kings XI Punjab captain might get the nod.

"In the end, it might just be a toss-up between Rahul and Kohli," said Chopra. "Rahul might just win that race because now Pant will definitely play; he will come in the middle order, and it is not necessary for Rahul to play in the middle order."

The 43-year-old reasoned that India now have excellent finishers in Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, which allows Rahul to bat at the top of the order. Aakash Chopra said in this regard:

"You can manage the lower order with Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Jaddu. I will have Rahul right at the top. If not open, then at three. If he comes at three, then Kohli opens. That's where I think things are moving."

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying that Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw cannot be ruled out, especially if they shine during the tour of Sri Lanka. He elaborated:

"Let's see, in the Sri Lanka tour if Shikhar Dhawan scores two centuries and three half-centuries, how will you rule him out? He does well in the IPL in any case and will do well again. Prithvi Shaw, if he scores runs, then it is going to be interesting. It is going to be a sweet headache for the Indian selectors."

india could quite easily put together a top order made up exclusively of openers for the T20 world cup...glut of choices! #PBKSvsDC #IPL2021 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 2, 2021

It will certainly be a tough call for the selectors to decide on Team India's opening combination for the T20 World Cup. Their problems might be compounded if both Dhawan and Shaw are at the top of their games during the Sri Lanka tour and the remainder of IPL 2021.

Edited by Bhargav