"Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fitness has been an issue" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's possible retentions

Aakash Chopra feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fitness concerns might make it a tricky decision for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to retain the seamer ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has suffered a spate of injuries in the recent past. While he missed the majority of IPL 2020, he was also sidelined for a couple of matches in the now-suspended current edition of the league.

While reflecting on SRH's possible retention strategy in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out the franchise might be in a dilemma due to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fitness issues.

"Hyderabad has Bhuvneshwar Kumar amongst the Indians to be retained, whom they might think about. But Bhuvi's fitness has been an issue. If it persists like this, it will be a problem because the first retention might be for 17 crores and the second might be for 12-15 crores. Would he be available at the auction for a cheaper price, maybe yes, maybe not," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator picked Rashid Khan as the first player SRH should look to retain.

"So in my opinion, Rashid Khan will be SRH's first retention. He is going to be an expensive player although you want to keep more Indians in the retention list," stated Chopra.

Rashid Khan has been SRH's standout bowler over the last few seasons of the IPL. The Afghanistan leg-spinner has ten scalps in IPL 2021 to date, while the next highest wicket-taker for SRH has just four to his name.

Aakash Chopra on the other retention options for SRH

David Warner is the highest run-scorer for SRH in IPL history [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels SRH should retain David Warner, discounting the southpaw's somewhat insipid performances in IPL 2021 to date.

"Second could be Bhuvi but I might just want to go with David Warner. You can leave the current performance but he is a terrific player," said Chopra.

The former KKR player concluded by picking Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kane Williamson as the two possible RTM options for SRH.

"You can use the RTM card for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. You can also use it for Kane Williamson. Other than them, I don't feel you might have to think too much. You can let Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy go, you will be able to get them back," signed off Chopra.

While the number of retentions is yet to be decided, the franchises might not have an option to retain more than two overseas players, including the ones via the RTM card. SRH will be able to retain either Warner or Williamson in such a scenario, assuming Rashid Khan is their first overseas pick.