“When your career is on the downslide, money matters a lot” - Aakash Chopra on growing influence of T20 leagues

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons that the upcoming UAE T20 league could attract a lot of big names, especially those whose careers are past their peak. According to Chopra, the monetary aspect becomes hugely significant when a player is not in his prime.

UAE and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have recently announced their own T20 leagues on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to media reports, the highest-paid player in the UAE tournament, named as the International League T20 (ILT20), will draw a salary of $450,000.

Sharing his views on the UAE league, Chopra said while speaking on his YouTube channel:

“The UAE league will pay the players the second best salary after the IPL. Players have a very short shelf life.They will take part in tournaments where they get paid more. When you are starting your career, money is not that important, but when your career is on the downslide, money matters a lot.”

Chopra added that by pulling out of the ODI series in Australia to focus on their T20 league, South Africa have shown a mirror to everyone. He claimed that South Africa’s decision is a clear illustration of the importance of finances over bilateral cricket. The 44-year-old explained:

“For them, it is important that the T20 league is successful. After all, the six teams have been purchased by IPL franchise owners.”

Reliance Industries Limited, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, Royals Sports Group, JSW Sports, Sun TV and RPSG Sports Private Limited are the six IPL franchise owners who have purchased teams in the CSA T20 league.

“Nine overseas players in playing XI a big positive for international cricketers” - Aakash Chopra on UAE T20 league

As per the rules for the upcoming UAE T20 league, a playing XI can have a maximum of nine overseas players along with at least one UAE and one Associate player.

According to Chopra, this is a big positive for international players. In this regard, he said:

“Nine overseas players in the playing XI is a big positive for international cricketers. The collection of stars from various nations will be in one place in the UAE.”

Concluding his thoughts on how the upcoming T20 leagues can impact international cricket, Chopra elaborated:

“The franchise owners could offer to hire players for 12 months. For example, owners can tell players - you play exclusively for me. I will make you play in the CPL, CSA league, Abu Dhabi league and IPL. Five million dollars for four leagues. It can happen.”

As of now, apart from India, Australia (BBL), Bangladesh (BPL), Sri Lanka (LPL) and Pakistan (PSL) are among the nations who already have their own T20 leagues.

