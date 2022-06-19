"Jos Buttler's value could be ₹30-35 crore for one season" - Aakash Chopra on impact of media rights on IPL player salaries

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckons that the massive windfall for the BCCI through the sale of IPL media rights (2023-2027 cycle) could lead to player salaries rising by humungous proportions.
He claimed that someone like Jos Buttler could even end up getting paid ₹30-35 crore per season.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently confirmed that the Indian cricket board is in talks with the ICC as well as fellow member boards with regards to having a bigger window for the IPL.
Sharing his thoughts on the cash-rich T20 league's expansion, Chopra commented on his YouTube channel:
"Jay Shah has confirmed that the IPL is likely to get a bigger window going ahead. Due to the exponential rise in broadcasting rights, which has more than doubled, the players' salaries can also be increased. Franchises can now build teams of ₹200 crore instead of the earlier ₹100 crore."
He explained that the rise in team value will automatically translate to bigger paychecks for players. Chopra explained:
"In case, a team is allowed to spend ₹200 crore on players, someone like Jos Buttler's value could be ₹30-35 crore for one season. If a player is paid ₹30-35 crore for playing for 2.5 to 3 months, no matter how much England cricket pays, every player will be making a beeline to play the IPL.
"The big names will not be missing them. Even Ben Stokes could come back because it's just astronomical that a player can be paid more than ₹30 crore for featuring in 14-18 games."
Chopra added:
"I am sure there will be a bigger window for IPL soon and the same will reflect in ICC's FTP as well."
Through a tweet on his official handle a few days back, Shah confirmed that the BCCI had earned ₹48,390 crore from the e-auction of IPL media rights for the next five years.
What Jay Shah said about the IPL's expansion
BCCI secretary Shah recently stated that they are pushing for a bigger dedicated window for the IPL. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:
"We have been talking with our fellow Member Boards and the ICC about having a bigger dedicated window for the IPL. The IPL is a marquee event on the annual cricket calendar, and it is now only behind the NFL.
"The quality of cricket that you witness in IPL is world-class with senior international stars coming and playing with and against their Indian counterparts."
IPL 2022 was a 10-team tournament featuring 74 matches. The Gujarat Titans (GT), one of the two new franchises, lifted the trophy by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final.