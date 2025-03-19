Aakash Chopra picks RCB's probable playing XI for IPL 2025, predicts their highest run-scorer and wicket-taker

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) probable playing XI for IPL 2025. He also chose their likely top run-getter and highest wicket-taker in the upcoming season of the prestigious league.

RCB, who have finished as the runners-up thrice, are looking for their maiden IPL title. They will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the defending champions, in the season opener in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to decide whether to bat Rajat Patidar or Devdutt Padikkal at No. 3.

"Firstly, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, the two openers. You will want to go with them. Then Rajat Patidar would think whether he should himself come at No. 3 or give a chance to Devdutt Padikkal. If he doesn't play Devdutt Padikkal, he could include Manoj Bhandage in the team. So that could be a toss-up," he said (15:30).

Chopra added that RCB could play Tim David and Manoj Bhandage in the lower-middle order if they don't include Padikkal in the starting XI.

"Then Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone after Rajat Patidar. You can play Tim David with Liam Livingstone if you wish to go with Indian bowling and all-rounders. After that, Manoj Bhandage, Krunal Pandya, and then the bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma and Josh Hazlewood, if he is available, or else Nuwan Thushara might be seen playing," he observed.

The cricketer-turned-commentator predicted Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood, subject to his fitness, to be the franchise's highest run-scorer and wicket-taker, respectively.

"Who will score the most runs? I think Virat Kohli one more time. He is the guy who makes the most runs for this team. Who will pick up the most wickets? If Josh Hazlewood plays all the matches, then Josh Hazlewood. That's what I am thinking," Chopra stated.

Aakash Chopra opined that RCB could play Romario Shepherd as an overseas all-rounder at Tim David's expense if they include Devdutt Padikkal in the XI. He named Rasikh Dar and Swastik Chikara as the franchise's Impact Player options.

"Maybe make slightly bowling-friendly pitches" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's potential strategies in IPL 2025

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the seamers acquired by RCB at the IPL 2025 auction. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra concurred with former Royal Challengers Bengaluru coach Mike Hesson's views that the franchise shouldn't play their home games on batting-friendly pitches.

"I saw a video from Mike Hesson and he said the right thing. He urged them not to play on flat pitches. Your bowling gets exposed if you play on extremely flat pitches. Batting vs batting becomes equal, and the opposition bowling is better than your bowling, and they beat you. So maybe make slightly bowling-friendly pitches," he said.

The analyst opined that RCB would depend on Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone in the batting department and expressed slight concern over their reliance on England batters.

"If they do that, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood's stature will grow, and Yash Dayal will give you wickets. The batting is once again going to revolve around Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and I am saying Liam Livingstone, although I have a slight problem that Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell and Phil Salt are all English batters," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra wasn't too optimistic about RCB's chances of reaching the IPL 2025 playoffs. He noted that the franchise would need many things to fall in place to finish in the top four.

