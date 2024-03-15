Aakash Chopra picks SunRisers Hyderabad's probable playing XI for IPL 2024, no place for Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips

Aakash Chopra has picked the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) probable playing XI for IPL 2024. He chose Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen as the four overseas players ahead of Aiden Markram and Glenn Phillips.

Markram, who scored 248 runs at an average of 22.55 in 13 innings in IPL 2023, has been replaced by Cummins as the SRH skipper. Phillips endured a poor run last season, managing only 39 runs at a paltry average of 7.80 in five innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Head will open alongside either Abhishek Sharma or Mayank Agarwal in the upcoming edition of the prestigious league.

"Let's try to make their XI first. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, if they want, they can open with two left-handers, or they can move Abhishek Sharma to No. 3. Mayank Agarwal at No. 3 or as an opener," he said (6:10).

The renowned commentator reckons the SunRisers Hyderabad will have to choose one among Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik and T Natarajan as the second Indian pacer to complement Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"Rahul Tripathi, then Heinrich Klaasen, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and Jaydev Unadkat/Umran Malik/T Natarajan," Chopra stated.

Chopra noted that SRH can play Wanindu Hasaranga instead of Jansen on a spinning track. He added that Shahbaz Ahmed is another spin-bowling option in their squad.

"The overseas players will go aggressive" - Aakash Chopra on the SunRisers Hyderabad's potential strategies in IPL 2024

Travis Head was one of SRH's acquisitions at the IPL 2024 auction.

While observing that the SunRisers Hyderabad have a potent bowling attack, Aakash Chopra expects Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

"What will be their strategy? A very heavy bowling unit, so you are not worried while playing 160 to 170-run matches. Since they will play Travis Head at the top and Heinrich Klaasen down the order, with a few Indian batters in the middle, the overseas players will go aggressive," he said (11:00).

The former India opener feels SRH's bowling could help them defend slightly below-par totals.

"If their batting, which includes Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma, fires, they will score a lot of runs as well, and their bowling is very strong. I feel if they can post a 170 to 175-run total every time, their bowling has the ability to defend that," Chopra noted.

Chopra reckons the SunRisers Hyderabad might look to consolidate at the start and leave it to Klaasen to play the aggressor's role. He added that they might use Abdul Samad as an Impact Player, with Pat Cummins and Marco Jansen also performing the finishing duties.

