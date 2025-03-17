Team India captain and Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma was seen instructing fans to stand properly at the Mumbai Airport before posing for pictures. A video of the same emerged on X as the veteran cricketer landed on Monday, March 17, with his wife and children from a vacation in Maldives.

Ad

Rohit landed in Mumbai, a day after captaining Team India to Champions Trophy victory in Dubai. He and his family soon headed to Maldives for a short vacation before joining the Mumbai Indians' camp for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 37-year-old was surrounded by plenty of fans as he landed in Mumbai on Monday and the former Mumbai Indians captain urged them to stand systematically before posing for a photo.

Ad

Trending

Below is the clip uploaded on X by @rushiii_12 as he told one of the fans:

"Aap Idhar Aao" (You please stand there)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Nagpur-born cricketer will be brimming with confidence, given his heroics in the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand in the final. The opening batter was yet to find his feet in the eight-team tournament but came good on the night of the final by smashing 76 to give a brilliant headstart as the Men in Blue were in pursuit of 252. They eventually won by four wickets to seal their third Champions Trophy title.

Ad

Rohit Sharma had a promising season with the bat in IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mumbai Indians had lost significant fan following even before the 2024 edition began as all-rounder Hardik Pandya had replaced the right-handed batter as captain. With fans booing them across venues, Pandya and co. struggled almost the entire season and eventually finished at the bottom of the table with four wins in 14 matches.

Ad

Rohit, nevertheless, aggregated 417 runs in 14 matches at 32.08 alongside a strike rate of 150. It was also the veteran's first season since 2019 when he had accumulated over 400 runs. Hence, he will want to build on it this year.

The five-time champions will open their campaign against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news