AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle inducted into inaugural RCB Hall of Fame

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle have become the first members of the franchise Hall of Fame. De Villiers and Gayle made a lasting impact, not only for the team but for the entire Indian Premier League (IPL), during their respective stints.

Virat Kohli inducted both of his former teammates into the inaugural Hall of Fame. He reminisced de Villiers' impact in the 2016 season, where they shared a mammoth stand and dug the team out of trouble in Qualifier 1.

Admitting that the prospect of his inclusion into the RCB Hall of Fame has got him emotional, de Villiers said through a virtual conference call:

"To the boys sitting there, what an amazing privilege. Quite emotional, to be honest. I've been a little out of cricket, as you know. Just watching you guys on TV really gets me excited about the things that's still coming in the season, I believe it is going to be a special one."

The former Proteas captain added:

"Virat, thanks for the kind words and everyone from the franchise who set this up, this is a really special touch. We had some amazing time together as a team. Sun has moved on for Chris and I, but we are very much part of the family."

AB de Villiers played his final IPL campaign last year in the UAE, where RCB finished fourth and faced defeat in the Eliminator. The Proteas ace scored 4491 runs for the franchise in 156 matches after being involved for 11 seasons.

"I will always keep RCB close to my heart" - Chris Gayle

Speaking about Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli recalled how he was roped in as a replacement player and settled in right away with a couple of hundreds in his first season. He also brought up Gayle's iconic unbeaten 175 against Pune Warriors India and claimed that the record will never be broken.

Thanking the franchise for his inclusion into their Hall of Fame, Gayle said via a video conference:

"I want to thank the fraternity, the RCB franchise for everything. It has been really special to me as well. To be inducted into something fantastic. I will always keep RCB close to my heart. I have shared some memories with some special players, some special coaches as well. "

The 42-year-old added:

"Virat, thank you gor the kind words as well, it has been fantastic sharing the dressing room with you guys. I want to wish you guys all the best for the rest of the tournament and I am sure you guys can do it. Hopefully, this year will be RCB's."

Gayle forged an impeccable trio with Kohli and de Villiers for the majority of the previous decade, striking fears into even the best of bowlers. The left-handed explosive batter finished his seven-year stint with the three-time finalists in 2018 and went onto represent the Punjab franchise.

