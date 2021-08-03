"Hopefully, few more years ahead of me" - AB de Villiers on his IPL future

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has revealed that he would like to continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a few more years in a recent interview.

Speaking about his experience of playing in the IPL, AB de Villiers opined that it had been quite overwhelming and noted that it was a dream come true for him.

Leaving his teammates and fans in awe whenever he turns up on the field has been one of AB de Villiers' prerogatives, and Mr. 360 is hopeful of doing that a few more times.

De Villiers said:

"I can't explain to you, it is very difficult to put it into words. All I can say is it's a dream come true, playing at the IPL, having broken a world record or two, playing in front of the crowds and then realising my teammates are also in awe...I've had the privilege of experiencing those moments once or twice, may be three or four times at the IPL, for South Africa.

"As I said, it has exceeded all expectations and hopefully, there are a few more years ahead of me."

Found the video. Hear carefully to what AB says in the last 6-7 seconds. Clearly hinting that he isn't planning to retire soon. 🤙✌ https://t.co/98oylqaKnw pic.twitter.com/zPCvC6wKHd — Harsh (@ForeverKohli_) August 2, 2021

AB de Villiers, who decided against making a comeback for South Africa for the upcoming T20 World Cup, will soon be back in action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second phase of IPL 2021.

AB de Villiers' dream run in the first half of IPL 2021

In IPL 2021, the RCB management has assigned a new role to De Villiers. He was asked to bat lower down the order, at number five, to add stability to their batting line-up.

The move has worked wonders for RCB as AB de Villiers has managed to excel in his role, helping RCB bring out some of their best performances in recent times.

In six innings, the 37-year-old scored 207 runs at an average of 51.75 and played a massive role in a couple of RCB wins. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 164.28, which has helped the team win five out of seven games.

RCB will be hopeful of continuing their excellent work in the UAE and would love to take a shot at the much-cherished trophy.

