AB de Villiers names two former RCB captains in his all-time IPL XI amid WCL 2025

Former batter AB de Villiers picked two Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captains in his greatest IPL XI of all time amid the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. De Villiers was a part of the South Africa Champions team that won the tournament.

Ad

During his recent podcast appearance with Shubhankar Mishra, De Villiers included former RCB captains Virat Kohli and Daniel Vettori in his all-time IPL XI. He also included himself in the team.

"Rohit Sharma, Matthew Hayden, Virat Kohli at three, Suryakumar Yadav, myself at five, at six let's go Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni seven, Bumrah at eight, Yuzi Chahal nine, Lasith Malinga ten, I'll just throw a little spin in the works, Daniel Vettori at eleven," he said. (25:25)

Ad

Trending

Ad

AB de Villiers' all-time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Matthew Hayden, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ab de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lasith Malinga, Daniel Vettori.

Former Kiwi spinner Daniel Vettori led RCB from 2011 to 2012 with 15 wins from 28 matches. The team played the 2011 final under him. Virat Kohli then took over as full-time captain from 2013 till 2023. The franchise played the 2016 final under his leadership.

De Villiers joined RCB in 2011 and became an integral part of the team over the years. He represented them from 2011 to 2021 and scored 4522 runs from 157 matches at an average of 41.10 with two hundreds and 37 fifties.

Ad

AB de Villiers powers South Africa Champions to WCL 2025 title with unbeaten ton

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers proved his class, showing he still has the spark in him. In the WCL 2025 final against Pakistan Champions, he slammed an unbeaten ton to guide his team to the title.

Pakistan Champions batted first and posted a competitive total of 195/5. However, opening the batting, De Villiers made light work of the chase. The right-hander scored a blistering unbeaten 120 off just 60 balls, where he smashed 12 fours and 7 sixes.

South Africa Champions overhauled the target comfortably in just 16.5 overs with nine wickets to spare. He also ended as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 429 runs from six matches with an otherworldly average of 143. The legendary batter also recorded three hundreds and a half-century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More