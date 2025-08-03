AB de Villiers names two former RCB captains in his all-time IPL XI amid WCL 2025

Former batter AB de Villiers picked two Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captains in his greatest IPL XI of all time amid the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. De Villiers was a part of the South Africa Champions team that won the tournament.
During his recent podcast appearance with Shubhankar Mishra, De Villiers included former RCB captains Virat Kohli and Daniel Vettori in his all-time IPL XI. He also included himself in the team.
"Rohit Sharma, Matthew Hayden, Virat Kohli at three, Suryakumar Yadav, myself at five, at six let's go Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni seven, Bumrah at eight, Yuzi Chahal nine, Lasith Malinga ten, I'll just throw a little spin in the works, Daniel Vettori at eleven," he said. (25:25)
AB de Villiers' all-time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Matthew Hayden, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ab de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lasith Malinga, Daniel Vettori.
Former Kiwi spinner Daniel Vettori led RCB from 2011 to 2012 with 15 wins from 28 matches. The team played the 2011 final under him. Virat Kohli then took over as full-time captain from 2013 till 2023. The franchise played the 2016 final under his leadership.
De Villiers joined RCB in 2011 and became an integral part of the team over the years. He represented them from 2011 to 2021 and scored 4522 runs from 157 matches at an average of 41.10 with two hundreds and 37 fifties.
AB de Villiers powers South Africa Champions to WCL 2025 title with unbeaten ton
Meanwhile, AB de Villiers proved his class, showing he still has the spark in him. In the WCL 2025 final against Pakistan Champions, he slammed an unbeaten ton to guide his team to the title.
Pakistan Champions batted first and posted a competitive total of 195/5. However, opening the batting, De Villiers made light work of the chase. The right-hander scored a blistering unbeaten 120 off just 60 balls, where he smashed 12 fours and 7 sixes.
South Africa Champions overhauled the target comfortably in just 16.5 overs with nine wickets to spare. He also ended as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 429 runs from six matches with an otherworldly average of 143. The legendary batter also recorded three hundreds and a half-century.
