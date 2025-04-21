"Ab Jethalal bhi aa jayega" - Fans react as IPL 2025's viral robo-dog is named 'Champak' 

Fans online flooded social media with memes after learning that the viral robot dog, the newest addition to the IPL 2025 broadcasting team, finally has a name. The official X handle of the league announced on Sunday, April 20, that the robo-dog has been named 'Champak' based on fan votes.

'Champak' is also the name of a central character of the popular Indian television sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.' 'Champak' received the highest number of votes from the fans. The other options on the list were 'Chulbul', 'Jaffa,' and 'Buddy.'

The announcement of the name drew hilarious reactions on social media. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Need a high BMI version of this next season named Jetha," wrote a fan.

"Champak Chacha of TMKOC fame must be happy," commented a fan.

"Champak aa gaya to ab Jethalal bhi aa jayega," posted a fan.

"@AsitKumarrModi ji.. Champak Chacha IPL me bhi Chaa Gaye, remarked another.

The robot dog innovation has generated a lot of buzz ever since its introduction. The four-legged tech has an in-built camera that provides the fans with a unique viewing experience.

It was unveiled by cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, ahead of the IPL 2025 match between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 13.

MS Dhoni played with robo-dog 'Champak' and carried it to the dressing room during IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was seen playing with the IPL 2025 robo-dog following the side's five-wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on April 14.

Dhoni carried the robo-dog while walking back towards the dugout. Here's a video of the incident (via North East West South's X handle):

Dhoni shone with the bat in the game against LSG, playing an impactful cameo. The veteran keeper-batter remained unbeaten on 26 off just 11 deliveries and was adjudged the 'Player of the Match,' as Chennai chased the 167-run target in 19.3 overs.

