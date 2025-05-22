Abdul Samad takes a stunning catch as Shubman Gill mishits one off Avesh Khan to fall for 35 in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan got the vital wicket of Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill for 35 in the IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The right-hander mistimed a big shot and was caught superbly by Abdul Samad at the long-off boundary in the eighth over.

The wicket came at an important juncture for the visitors, as Gill and Buttler were motoring on in their chase of 236 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

In the fifth over, GT opener Sai Sudharsan had also fallen for a low score, 21 off 16 balls. It means that GT need to chase down the target with help from their middle and lower-order batters, who have not had sufficient time in the middle due to the dominance of the top-three batters this season.

Sai Sudharsan endures rare failure as GT stutter in tall chase against LSG

The Gujarat Titans batting has revolved around Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler this season. On Thursday, the LSG bowlers exposed the middle-order and lower-order early, first removing Sudharsan for 21.

The southpaw could not keep an uppish drive down and was caught by Aiden Markram at mid-off. He and Gill had put on 46 runs for the first wicket. Gill's dismissal means that the onus is on Sherfane Rutherford and co. to take GT home, amid the mounting run-rate pressure.

Earlier, partnerships of 91 and 121 runs between Mitchell Marsh and Markram and Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, respectively, helped LSG post a massive score of 235/2 in their 20 overs. The Australian made his maiden IPL hundred as the Rishabh Pant-led side delivered the goods with the bat after losing the toss.

At the time of writing, GT were 165/3 in 15 overs with Sherfane Rutheford and Shahrukh Khan at the crease.

