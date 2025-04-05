"Abey Rahul hum bhi Goenka ke dushman hain, rehem karde" - Top 10 funny memes as DC score 183/6 in IPL 2025 clash vs CSK

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) are contesting in the 17th match of IPL 2025 today (April 5) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. DC skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bat first, considering the pitch might slow down in the second innings.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed gave a good start to the hosts by dismissing DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for a five-ball duck in the first over. KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel (33) got the innings back on track with a 54-run partnership for the second wicket. Ravindra Jadeja broke the threatening stand by sending Porel back to the pavilion in the seventh over.

KL Rahul (77) then anchored the innings with a sensible half-century and helped DC reach 183 for six at the end of the first innings. Axar Patel (21), Sameer Rizvi (20) and Tristan Stubbs (24) supported him with mini-knocks in the middle order. Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the CSK bowlers, finishing with brilliant figures of 4-0-25-2.

Fans enjoyed the intense action between the bat and the ball during the first innings of Saturday afternoon's IPL 2025 match between CSK and DC. They shared their reactions to the action by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). One of the posts read:

"Abey Rahul hum bhi Goenka ke dushman hain, rehem karde. Sab humpe hi try karlega?"

"I think he should stand firm" - Chris Gayle on KL Rahul's constant changing of batting positions ahead of DC vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle recently advised KL Rahul to stand firm and talk to his captains about getting a fixed role in the team while playing international cricket or the IPL.

“He’s playing a team sport. And I know he’s doing it for the team, as he’s said in interviews. He bats where the captain wants him to. But I think he should stand firm and say, ‘Listen, Skipper, Coach, this is my position’,” Gayle told InsideSport in an interview.

Gayle continued:

"Even though those youngsters are doing so well at the top, he could say, ‘I’ve been around longer than these guys. This is where I want to be. This is my spot.’ You’ve got to be a bit more demanding and tell them, ‘I want to be in my rightful position—whether you choose me to open the batting or bat at number three.’ He deserves that opportunity."

Do you agree with Chris Gayle's views about KL Rahul during IPL 2025? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

