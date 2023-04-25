"Abhinav Manohar is example of spend less enjoy more" - Twitter hails GT batsman Abhinav Manohar for sparkling knock against MI

Gujarat Titans (GT) middle-order batsman Abhinav Manohar played a sublime knock of 42 from just 21 deliveries to power his side to a mammoth total of 207-6 in their 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25. Coming in at No. 6, Manohar displayed an array of shots as he thrilled the home crowd with three boundaries and as many sixes.

The Karnataka-born batter was purchased by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2022 season for ₹ 2.6 crores and impressed with crucial cameos in limited opportunities last year, scoring at a strike rate of 144 in seven innings.

The youngster impressed for Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, scoring 132 runs at a strike rate of 178.37.

Abhinav Manohar's blistering display excited fans on Twitter, while some also rued the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) missing out on the local star.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns End of a very good knock from Abhinav Manohar.



42 runs from 21 balls when Gujarat was bit down in the middle phase. End of a very good knock from Abhinav Manohar. 42 runs from 21 balls when Gujarat was bit down in the middle phase. https://t.co/OVIEdU0smG

Sunil Mathew @cric_domestic This is the power hitter those familiar with Karnataka knew and were excited over in his early days. It was just a question of whether he had the wherewithal to do it against high-class pace bowling. Very few can shade Miller in end overs. Abhinav Manohar 🥰 This is the power hitter those familiar with Karnataka knew and were excited over in his early days. It was just a question of whether he had the wherewithal to do it against high-class pace bowling. Very few can shade Miller in end overs. Abhinav Manohar 🥰

ಹರ್ಷ @Harshaskumar2 @akakrcb6 You praise RCB Scouts the other day but in reality,when Abhinav Manohar coming at 5 bashed 300 odd runs at 147 SR in 2021 SMAT,He sold for base price and RCB didn't even bid for him as a local Talent and they go at Anuj for 3.4 crs @akakrcb6 You praise RCB Scouts the other day but in reality,when Abhinav Manohar coming at 5 bashed 300 odd runs at 147 SR in 2021 SMAT,He sold for base price and RCB didn't even bid for him as a local Talent and they go at Anuj for 3.4 crs🙏

Suman Krishna @i_sums @RCBTweets horrible you guys are! Should have bid for Abhinav Manohar. Groom Manoj Bhandage instead of not playing him at all. Throw Malolan out of RCB scouting team. Horrible management! No wonder we haven’t won a single trophy till date!! @RCBTweets horrible you guys are! Should have bid for Abhinav Manohar. Groom Manoj Bhandage instead of not playing him at all. Throw Malolan out of RCB scouting team. Horrible management! No wonder we haven’t won a single trophy till date!!

Msd Virat Fan @PlayingXI3 Hitting with proper cricketing shots was what I liked about Abhinav Manohar Hitting with proper cricketing shots was what I liked about Abhinav Manohar🔥🔥

Virat👑Rocky✨️ @Virat_Rocky18

scores 42 runs from just 21 balls



Here our



#GTvMI #GTVsMI

#AbhinavManohar Our Karnataka player Abhinav Manoharscores 42 runs from just 21 ballsHere our @RCBTweets Spent 3.6 cr on Anuj Rawat but didn't pick our local lad 🫥 Our Karnataka player Abhinav Manohar scores 42 runs from just 21 balls🔥🔥Here our @RCBTweets Spent 3.6 cr on Anuj Rawat but didn't pick our local lad 🫥#GTvMI #GTVsMI#AbhinavManohar https://t.co/62YIjJjvie

Sudhir @Seeker45m :- According to our bowlers Abhinav Manohar today:- According to our bowlers Abhinav Manohar today 😭😭😭😭😭😭:- https://t.co/pUcFTGxDgA

C V @cvmodifan Abhinav Manohar was always underrated, a star from my state karnataka

proud to see his performance Abhinav Manohar was always underrated, a star from my state karnatakaproud to see his performance

Jaammii..🏏 @Jaammiing RCB would love to have jitesh and abhinav manohar instead of whatever middle order they have right now won't they? RCB would love to have jitesh and abhinav manohar instead of whatever middle order they have right now won't they?

ViratRajput @beast_rajput007 @FarziCricketer Abhinav manohar is example of spend less enjoy more @FarziCricketer Abhinav manohar is example of spend less enjoy more

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket Backlift of Abhinav Manohar reminded me a bit of Rohit Sharma at Deccan Chargers Backlift of Abhinav Manohar reminded me a bit of Rohit Sharma at Deccan Chargers

Vraj Parekh @vraj__parekh

#GTvsMI Abhinav Manohar will be the next BIG superstar Abhinav Manohar will be the next BIG superstar#GTvsMI

ಟ್ರೋಲ್ ಹೈಕ್ಳು @TrollHaiklu can’t wait to see you bat again for Karnataka in white ball cricket this year

#MIvsGT @Abhinavms36 Abhinav Manohar, you beautycan’t wait to see you bat again for Karnataka in white ball cricket this year Abhinav Manohar, you beauty🔥 can’t wait to see you bat again for Karnataka in white ball cricket this year 😍#MIvsGT @Abhinavms36

The Gujarat Titans came into the match after a sensational seven-run win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on April 22. The defending champions are currently fourth in the points table with four wins in six matches.

"If it's in your zone hit it, if not knock it around for singles" - Abhinav Manohar on GT head coach Ashish Nehra's advice

Gujarat Titans (GT) batsman Abhinav Manohar spoke about the message from head coach Ashish Nehra and captain Hardik Pandya ahead of his incredible knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Manohar discussed how he approached his innings after discussions with Nehra and Pandya. He said:

"I went in when a few wickets fell, we had the timeout. Ashu pa came in and told me to carry the game for three overs, if it's in your zone hit it, if not knock it around for singles, we can make up the runs in the end because we have the firepower to do that. That's what me and Miller spoke about and it paid off. There was an effort to actually to get more runs in the middle overs."

Manohar added:

"In our meeting, Hardik made it very clear that if we go after their main bowlers, which was Piyush Chawla, then we can get more runs on the board and then the rest of the bowlers will be under pressure. That's what we tried to do and it worked."

The youngster has now played with a couple of impressive knocks as the finisher for GT this season, scoring at a devastating strike rate of 182.98.

The 28-year-old came in when GT were in a spot of bother at 101-4 after 12.2 overs and stitched up a brilliant fifth-wicket partnership worth 71 runs in 35 deliveries with David Miller.

