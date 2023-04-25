"Abhinav Manohar is example of spend less enjoy more" - Twitter hails GT batsman Abhinav Manohar for sparkling knock against MI

Gujarat Titans (GT) middle-order batsman Abhinav Manohar played a sublime knock of 42 from just 21 deliveries to power his side to a mammoth total of 207-6 in their 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25. Coming in at No. 6, Manohar displayed an array of shots as he thrilled the home crowd with three boundaries and as many sixes.
The Karnataka-born batter was purchased by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2022 season for ₹ 2.6 crores and impressed with crucial cameos in limited opportunities last year, scoring at a strike rate of 144 in seven innings.
The youngster impressed for Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, scoring 132 runs at a strike rate of 178.37.
Abhinav Manohar's blistering display excited fans on Twitter, while some also rued the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) missing out on the local star.
The Gujarat Titans came into the match after a sensational seven-run win against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on April 22. The defending champions are currently fourth in the points table with four wins in six matches.
"If it's in your zone hit it, if not knock it around for singles" - Abhinav Manohar on GT head coach Ashish Nehra's advice
Gujarat Titans (GT) batsman Abhinav Manohar spoke about the message from head coach Ashish Nehra and captain Hardik Pandya ahead of his incredible knock against the Mumbai Indians (MI).
Manohar discussed how he approached his innings after discussions with Nehra and Pandya. He said:
"I went in when a few wickets fell, we had the timeout. Ashu pa came in and told me to carry the game for three overs, if it's in your zone hit it, if not knock it around for singles, we can make up the runs in the end because we have the firepower to do that. That's what me and Miller spoke about and it paid off. There was an effort to actually to get more runs in the middle overs."
Manohar added:
"In our meeting, Hardik made it very clear that if we go after their main bowlers, which was Piyush Chawla, then we can get more runs on the board and then the rest of the bowlers will be under pressure. That's what we tried to do and it worked."
The youngster has now played with a couple of impressive knocks as the finisher for GT this season, scoring at a devastating strike rate of 182.98.
The 28-year-old came in when GT were in a spot of bother at 101-4 after 12.2 overs and stitched up a brilliant fifth-wicket partnership worth 71 runs in 35 deliveries with David Miller.
