Abhishek Sharma runs to umpire to appeal against Ishan Kishan for a unique dismissal in SRH practice match for IPL 2025 [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma ran to the umpire to appeal for a unique dismissal against his teammate, Ishan Kishan, during a practice match ahead of IPL 2025. Most of the SRH players have joined the team camp in Hyderabad and are training intensely to prepare for the upcoming season.

A fan posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) capturing an interesting moment from a recent intrasquad match. In it, left-arm orthodox spinner Abhishek Sharma could be seen bowling to Ishan Kishan.

To a full-length delivery on the middle stump line, Ishan nudged it onto the leg side and went for a single. As the fielder threw the ball towards the non-striker's end, Kishan's bat deviated the ball from its path. Abhishek immediately ran to the umpire to appeal due to Kishan supposedly obstructing the field.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"The biggest opportunity is for Ishan Kishan" - Aakash Chopra on SRH player ahead of IPL 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that Ishan Kishan has a great platform at SRH in IPL 2025 to get himself back in the reckoning for Indian team selection after falling off the radar over the past year. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', he said:

"The biggest opportunity is for Ishan Kishan in IPL 2025. For whatever reason, he has just completely disappeared from the radar. It seems like no one is talking about him or understanding his importance. He even went and played the Ranji Trophy, and scored runs there, he is doing everything, but no one is even talking about him. He has got an ODI double century. How many people have scored a double century in ODIs, and this guy has done that."

Chopra continued:

"This guy has the ability to hit sixes and to change gears and bat. Personally, I was a little surprised why he was picked. Why did you pick him to bat at No. 3? He is an opener, so allow him to open. However, there is no place as an opener. So Ishan Kishan will have to bat away from his preferred spot, which is not ideal in T20 cricket, but this is a great opportunity. You can come in reckoning once again."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

