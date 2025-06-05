  • home icon
  "Absolutely gutted" - Virat Kohli's emotional statement on devastating Bengaluru stampede during RCB's IPL 2025 title celebration

"Absolutely gutted" - Virat Kohli's emotional statement on devastating Bengaluru stampede during RCB's IPL 2025 title celebration

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jun 05, 2025 09:44 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli was filled with emotions after RCB clinched their maiden IPL title against PBKS [Credit: Getty]

Ace Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli mourned the unfortunate deaths and injuries in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during their IPL 2025 title celebrations on Wednesday, June 4. As many as 11 deaths and almost 50 other injuries were reported as fans attempted to celebrate RCB's title win outside the venue.

After 17 years of disappointments, the franchise finally broke through and won their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. However, the celebrations were marred by these unfortunate incidents the following evening.

Reacting to the same, Kohli shared the franchise's official statement and added his message in the comments section, saying:

"At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted."
The talisman led RCB's lap of honor for the fans inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the event had to be cut short to 20 minutes once the tragic occurrences outside the venue were reported to everyone concerned.

The 36-year-old thanked the fans for their unwavering support over the years during the celebratory event, saying (via India Today):

"I’m going to start off by saying: it’s no longer ‘Ee Saala Cup Namde’—it’s ‘Ee Saala Cup Namdu’. We’ve done it. This win isn’t just for the players—it’s for the fans, for the people of this incredible city. People who’ve supported RCB for 18 years, through highs and lows. I’ve never seen a fanbase like this anywhere else in the world. Congratulations to all of you."
Kohli has been with RCB since the IPL's inception in 2008 but was denied ultimate glory, with the side losing in the final three times before the 2025 triumph.

Virat Kohli made a telling contribution for RCB in the IPL 2025 final

Coming to the on-field action in the IPL 2025 final, Virat Kohli shone with the bat in RCB's innings after PBKS won the toss and fielded first. The veteran batter withstood the untimely loss of wickets at the other end to score a valuable 43 off 35 deliveries in RCB's total of 190/9 in 20 overs.

Despite questions about his strike rate at halftime, the knock eventually turned into a match-winning one as PBKS finished their run chase with 184/7 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was the Player of the Final for his incredible spell of 2/17 in four overs.

Kohli finished an impressive IPL 2025 campaign with 657 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71 in 15 matches.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
