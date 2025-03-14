ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Schedule IPL 2025: Complete DC home match list, dates & timings in IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be among the three teams in IPL 2025 who will be playing their home matches at two different venues. DC's first two home games of the upcoming season will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Delhi Capitals failed to reach the playoffs in IPL 2024 and will be keen to put up a much better performance under new leader Axar Patel. Speaking of their home matches, they will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam on March 24. This will be an evening game and will start at 7:30 PM IST.

DC's second home match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will be against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 30. This will be the day game of a double-header and will get underway at 3:30 PM IST. Delhi Capitals' remaining five home clashes will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Full list of DC's IPL 2025 matches at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Delhi Capitals will be playing at their home ground - Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Match 4: March 24, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (7:30 PM)

Match 10: March 30, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (3:30 PM)

Full list of DC's IPL 2025 matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi with IST timings

As mentioned earlier, Delhi Capitals will play five of their seven home matches during IPL 2025 at their traditional home ground - the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Below is the schedule for the same.

Match 29: April 13, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 32: April 16, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 46: April 27, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 48: April 29, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM)

Match 62: May 11, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (7:30 PM)

