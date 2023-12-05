"Accept the situation with a smile and move on" - Rishabh Pant posts motivational message on social media

Team India's star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared an inspirational message on his Instagram story on Tuesday, December 5. The talented youngster emphasised the importance of smiling and moving on from a situation.

Pant has been on the sidelines after suffering a horrific car crash last December. The southpaw could make his much-awaited cricketing return with the upcoming 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The 26-year-old wrote in his latest Instagram story:

"Accept the situation with a smile and move on."

Pant's recent Instagram story.

Rishabh Pant is on the road to recovery and has used his social media handles to give his fans a glimpse of his workout routine at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Delhi Capitals' (DC) director of cricket, Sourav Ganguly, confirmed during a media interaction that Pant will play in IPL 2024.

"It could be Rishabh Pant" - Aakash Chopra on India's next Test captain

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Rishabh Pant could be one of the frontrunners for India's Test captaincy in the future following Rohit Sharma's retirement.

Chopra reckoned that India could look at Pant or Shubman Gill for the leadership role in red-ball cricket. Chopra said in his latest YouTube video:

"I am talking about extremely long-term, it could be Shubman Gill. I am not talking about now, I am talking about the distant future. It could be Rishabh Pant. Pant as a Test cricketer is 24-carat gold."

"So, he could also be the one. He is a game-changer. So I will look towards one of these two once Rohit says he is done with Test cricket and that you can appoint someone else as the skipper," he added.

Team India will tour South Africa later this month for a multi-format series. The two sides will compete in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The white-ball encounters will be followed by a two-match Test series.