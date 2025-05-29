"Aced every mock test but when the main exam came, total panic mode!" - Fans troll PBKS for batting collapse against RCB in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a shocking batting collapse in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. After finishing on top of the points table and qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2014, much was expected from a high-flying PBKS side.

However, they succumbed to the pressure of the playoffs after being asked to bat first, thanks to some incredible bowling from the RCB bowlers. Wickets fell early and often as PBKS got bowled out for an embarrassing 101 in just 14.1 overs.

It was the joint-third lowest team score in IPL playoff history and PBKS' fourth-lowest total ever. The 14.1 overs batted was also the least by a side in the IPL playoffs, much to the disappointment of the packed crowd at Mullanpur.

Fans on X were in no mood to spare the PBKS batters for a shambolic performance, with one saying:

"PBKS studied hard all season like a topper, aced every mock test... but when the main exam (Qualifier) came, oops — total panic mode!"

Fans continued slamming PBKS for their dismal batting display, with one saying:

"Dont let PBKS in playoffs for another 11 years."

"Really feel for the fans who showed up, only to witness PBKS choke like this—it’s just heartbreaking," tweeted a fan.

"There was not much help from the pitch for bowlers it was just poor shot selection from pbks batters.Everyone just slogging blindly," said a fan.

RCB look to qualify for fourth IPL final with win over PBKS in Qualifier 1

The RCB bowlers were on the money from the word go in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against PBKS. Winning the toss and bowling first, the pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal combined for six of the 10 PBKS wickets.

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma returned to form with a sensational spell of 3/17 in three overs. With only 102 to chase down, RCB are massive favorites to advance to their fourth final and first since 2016.

RCB defeated PBKS by seven wickets at the same venue (Mullanpur) when the two teams last met in the league stage. As for PBKS, completing the improbable task of defending this paltry total will help them reach their second IPL final and the first since 2014. PBKS are playing in the playoffs for only the third time in their 18-year history.

