Adam Voges joins Lucknow Super Giants as consultant ahead of IPL 2024

Former Australian Test cricketer Adam Voges has landed an IPL deal ahead of the 2024 edition as he has been appointed Lucknow Super Giants' consultant. The West Australian is the second high-profile signing after the franchise roped in Lance Klusener as the assistant coach.

Voges will closely work with head coach Justin Langer and has previously represented the Rajasthan Royals. The 44-year-old plied his trade for the Royals in the 2010 edition, featuring in nine matches and batted in seven innings for his 181 runs, averaging 45.25 alongside a strike rate of 126.57.

However, Voges also has extensive coaching experience, spearheading Western Australia to enormous success since taking over in 2018. The former right-handed batter guided Western Australia to multiple title wins in Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-day Cup, apart from a couple of crowns for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Voges represented the national team in 20 Tests, 31 ODIs, and seven T20Is from 2007-2016.

"Brilliant addition to the Lucknow Super Giants support staff" - Justin Langer on Adam Voges

Justin Langer (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Justin Langer has earmarked his fellow countryman to replicate the same success for the Super Giants that he did for Australian cricket. The 105-Test veteran suggested that Voges has an excellent cricketing brain.

He was quoted as saying by the official website:

"Voges is a brilliant addition to the Lucknow Super Giants support staff. He and I have a long association together through Western Australia cricket and Perth Scorchers. He himself is a very successful head coach. When I was the coach there, he was the captain. He took over from me and has done a phenomenal job in West Australian cricket.

"So, to have him involved with LSG is a great bonus for all of us. He is an outstanding person and an excellent coach. He will bring in so much. We are very thrilled to have him involved."

The Super Giants will open their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals on March 24 in Jaipur.