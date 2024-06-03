"Admirer of Thala Dhoni, announced his retirement in MS Dhoni style" - Fans react as Kedar Jadhav bids adieu to all forms of cricket

Kedar Jadhav announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday (June 3). On this occasion, Jadhav copied former India captain MS Dhoni's retirement message when the latter bid adieu to international cricket on August 15, 2020. The 39-year-old expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in his cricketing journey.

For the unversed, Jadhav has played 73 ODIs and nine T20Is for the Men in Blue. He amassed 1611 runs across formats, including two centuries and seven half-centuries. The part-time off-spinner also bagged 27 wickets in ODIs at an economy rate of 5.15.

Kedar Jadhav wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket."

Jadhav made his debut against Sri Lanka in Ranchi in November 2014. He played his last game against New Zealand in Auckland in February 2020.

Fans on X lauded Jadhav for his services to Indian cricket. One user wrote:

"Admirer of Thala Dhoni , announced his retirement in MS Dhoni Style."

Another user called him an underrated cricketer and wrote:

"Easily the underrated cricketers! I will always remember your 100 at Pune against England!"

One more user wrote:

"Thanks for some great memories in the Blue and Yellove. Wishing you the best for what is in the journey ahead!!"

"That inning & partnership with Virat against England was unforgettable," one user wrote while reminiscing his century against England in Pune in 2017.

One user thanked Jadhav for his all-round services to the Men in Blue and wrote:

"U were really a great ODI player, Not only did you provide useful innings but also picked up wickets. My fav was the 100 vs Eng in 2017, also liked his partnerships with MS."

A user shared a clapping emoji to express his gratitude. Watch below:

Kedar Jadhav has won IPL title with MS Dhoni's CSK

Kedar Jadhav won the IPL trophy with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2018. Jadhav has 1196 runs in 93 matches at a strike rate of 123.17, including four half-centuries. He has played for five IPL teams, including CSK. They are SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Last year, Jadhav was brought in as a replacement for the then-injured David Willey by RCB.

Overall, Jadhav has 1592 runs in 163 T20s, comprising 14 half-centuries. He has also bagged six wickets in the shortest format.

In the domestic circuit, Kedar Jadhav enjoyed a stellar record. In first-class cricket, Jadhav has amassed 6100 runs in 87 games, including 17 tons and 23 half-centuries. The Maharashtra batter also scored 5520 runs in 196 List-A games, hitting 10 centuries and 33 50s. He also has two and 36 wickets in the red-ball and white-ball formats, respectively.

