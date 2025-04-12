After KL Rahul, another Indian star makes 'this is my home ground' gesture following conclusion of IPL 2025 match [Watch]

KL Rahul's 'This is my home ground' celebration after Delhi Capitals' (DC) six-wicket win over Bengaluru on Thursday at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium went viral on social media. Another Team India star recently came up with a similar gesture.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) trumped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday, April 11. Following the game, KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy did the 'this is my home ground' celebration.
The crafty bowler grew up in Chennai and represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. Here's a video of his gesture:
Varun Chakaravarthy bowled a fine spell of 4-0-22-2 against Chennai. The home team scored 103/9 after 20 overs after batting first. Kolkata chased down the modest total in just 10.1 overs, handing CSK their biggest defeat in terms of balls to spare.
"The celebration was from one of my favorite movies" - KL Rahul on his viral gesture after RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match
KL Rahul stole the show with his batting exploits against RCB. The right-handed batter remained unbeaten on 93 from 53 deliveries. His knock helped DC chase down the 164-run target in 17.5 overs.
After hitting the winning shot, Rahul made a circle with his bat before stamping the ball on the ground. In a video shared by DC on social media, he disclosed that his celebration was inspired by the popular Kannada movie 'Kantara.'
KL Rahul said:
"This is a special place for me. The celebration was from one of my favourite movies Kantara. So, ya, just a tiny reminder that this ground, this home, this turf is where I have grown up and this is mine."
KL Rahul has looked in great touch with the bat this season, amassing 185 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 169.72. He is DC's leading run-getter in IPL 2025.
The Axar Patel-led Delhi are currently unbeaten in the competition after claiming four victories on the trot. They will next take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13.
