"After a stage, money doesn't matter for some of those players" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Rohit Sharma's IPL future ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Rohit Sharma is unlikely to part ways with the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auctions. He feels that money won't be a driving force for Sharma at this stage of his career.

Ahead of IPL 2024, Sharma was replaced as the captain of the Mumbai-based franchise by Hardik Pandya. The opener is one of the most successful captains in the history of the tournament, having led MI to five titles, the joint most along with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Ashwin suggested that despite no longer being the MI skipper, Sharma would still be happy to continue playing for the team. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the veteran spinner said (from 19:57):

"In fact, even if you think like Rohit, it's not wrong at all. I don't want any headache. I have been a captain for India. I have captained for Mumbai many times. Even if I am not a captain, I am going to Mumbai happily. If I play for Mumbai, it's super. I am sure most players are like that. After a stage, money doesn't matter for some of those players. That's the thing."

Rohit Sharma was the highest run-getter for MI in IPL 2024, chalking up 417 runs across 14 innings at a strike rate of 150.00. However, it was a lacklustre season for the Hardik Pandya-led side. They finished with the wooden spoon, winning just four out of their 14 outings.

"There is a reason I won five IPL trophies" - Rohit Sharma hungry to win more trophies for India

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India ended their 11-year ICC trophy drought by winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. The 37-year-old recently stated that he is hungry to win more trophies for the national team.

The seasoned campaigner pointed out that the reason behind him winning five IPL titles as captain was that he wanted to keep pushing himself once he tasted success.

Hoping to do the same for India following the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, Sharma said at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards ceremony (via ANI):

"There is a reason I won five IPL trophies. I'm not going to stop, because once you get the taste of winning games, winning Cups, you don't want to stop and we'll keep pushing as a team. We'll keep striving for better things in the future."

Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action during India's two-match home Test series against Bangladesh. The first Test kicks off in Chennai on September 19.

