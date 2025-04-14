AI makes 3 predictions for today's LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match; No. 1 is about Nicholas Pooran

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 30 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, April 14. LSG are fourth in the points table, with eight points from six matches. In complete contrast, CSK are in last position, having won only one of their six games.

Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational form for LSG. He is the current Orange Cap holder, having slammed 349 runs in six innings at an average of 69.80 and a strike rate of 215.43. Mitchell Marsh, who missed the last game due to personal reasons, is third on the list of leading run-scorers. He has 265 runs at a strike rate of 180.27. LSG, would, however, need runs from their skipper Rishabh Pant.

Chennai have just not got going in IPL 2025 and the loss of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad due to injury has only made matters worse for them. In their previous match, they only managed 103-9 batting first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk and lost the match by eight wickets.

Ahead of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Monday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what it came up with.

Prediction No. 1: Pooran to score more than 30 runs

As mentioned earlier, LSG's Pooran has been in exceptional form with the bat in IPL 2025. Grok has backed the left-handed batter to continue his impressive run in the tournament. According to the AI chatbot, Pooran is likely to dominate Chennai's bowling on a surface that suits his style of play. The AI chatbot added that the southpaw handles pace and spin adeptly, so he is likely to put up a good score.

Prediction No. 2: Noor Ahmad to pick up at least 2 scalps

Grok's second prediction is that CSK's left arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad will claim at least two wickets in the IPL 2025 match against LSG at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The AI chatbot noted that the surface in Lucknow could assist spin as the game progresses and hinted that Noor could trouble Pant. The Afghanistan spinner has so far picked up 12 wickets in six matches.

#3 Prediction No. 3: LSG to beat CSK

Grok's third and final prediction is that Lucknow will beat Chennai in match number 30 of IPL 2025 on Monday. The AI chatbot opined that LSG’s balanced batting line-up and disciplined bowling outfit are likely to get the better of a struggling CSK.

