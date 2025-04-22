AI makes 3 predictions for today's LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match; No. 1 is about Nicholas Pooran

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 40 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. When the sides met in the first half of the season, DC registered a thrilling one-wicket in Visakhapatnam.

Ad

Looking at current form, LSG are fifth in the points table, with 10 points from eight matches. They have won four of their last five games even as skipper Rishabh Pant's form remains a cause for concern. Lucknow beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two runs in their previous match in Jaipur. Batting first, they put up 180-5 on the board as then restricted RR to 178-5 as Avesh Khan claimed 3-37.

Delhi are second in the points table, with 10 points from seven matches. However, they suffered a seven-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous match in Ahmedabad. Batting first, DC posted a decent total of 203-8 on the board. GT, however, chased down the total in 19.2 overs as Jos Buttler hammered an unbeaten 97* off 54 balls.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match between LSG and DC in Lucknow on Tuesday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the match. This is what it came up with.

Prediction No. 1: Nicholas Pooran likely to be LSG's top-scorer

Nicholas Pooran is second on the list of leading run-getters in IPL 2025. In eight innings, he has smashed 368 runs at an average of 52.57 and an exceptional strike rate of 205.58, with four half-centuries. Grok has backed the LSG left-handed batter to top score for his team against DC on Tuesday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the AI chatbot, the batting-friendly pitch at the Ekana Stadium will suit Pooran's aggressive style of play. Grok predicted that the Lucknow batter is likely to register a 50-plus score against Delhi.

Prediction No. 2: DC to win a close game

DC may have gone down to GT in their last match, but remain second in the IPL 2025 points table. Grok has backed Delhi to get the better of Lucknow in Tuesday's clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. According to the AI chatbot, DC's balanced squad and calmness under pressure give them an edge in the contest. Grok predicted that Delhi could win the match by 5-10 runs or 1-2 wickets.

Ad

Prediction No. 3: Kuldeep Yadav to take two or more wickets

Left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in excellent form for Delhi in IPL 2025. In seven matches, he has picked up 12 wickets, averaging 14.58 at an economy rate of 6.25.

Expand Tweet

Grok has backed the spinner to pick up at least two wickets against LSG. The AI chatbot opined that the Ekana surface could aid Kuldeep as it is known to offer grip. Grok also backed Kuldeep to win the battle against Pant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More