AI makes 3 predictions for today's LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match; No. 1 is about Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 61 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. LSG are languishing in seventh place in the points table. They have 10 points from 11 games and are in with a slim chance of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

If LSG win all their remaining matches, they will finish the league stage on 16 points. They then need to hope that Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) finish the league stage with less than 16 points. This can happen if Mumbai (14 points) lose both their games and Delhi (13 points) win one match and lose the other. A loss on Monday will eliminate Lucknow from the playoffs race.

SRH, who finished runners-up last season, have managed only three wins in 11 games this year. They have already been eliminated from the playoffs race. Hyderabad, though, would be keen to end IPL 2025 with some wins. In their previous match, they did well to restrict DC to 133-7. However, the match eventually produced no result due to rain.

Ahead of the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Monday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the contest. This is what it came up with.

Prediction No. 1: Rishabh Pant to score 30+ runs

Aggressive keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was purchased by Lucknow for a record ₹27 crore at the auction on the basis of his massive reputation. He was subsequently even named captain of the franchise. Pant, though, has proved to be a massive disappointment. In 10 innings in IPL 2025, he has scored 128 runs at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of less than 100.

Grok has predicted that Pant will score more than 30 runs in the match against SRH on Monday. According to the AI chatbot, the left-hander has done well against Hyderabad in the past and is likely to lift his game with LSG's playoff hopes on the line. Grok reckons that the pitch at the Ekana stadium will also suit his style of play.

Prediction No. 2: SRH to post a score of 180-plus if they bat first

Grok has backed SRH to post a total in excess of 180 if they bat first. As per the AI chatbot, the team can post a competitive score since some of their batters like Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen are in good form.

It further predicted that since SRH bat in an aggressive fashion they could challenge LSG's bowlers and end up crossing the 180-run mark.

Prediction No. 3: LSG to win if they chase

Grok has backed Lucknow to win the contest against Hyderabad on Monday if they chase. The AI chatbot picked Nicholas Pooran as the danger man for SRH's bowlers. While the left-handed batter has struggled of late, he slammed 70 off 26 when the teams clashed in the first half of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad.

