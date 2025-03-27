AI predicts how many runs Abhishek Sharma will score in today's SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Abhishek Sharma was a key figure in the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise that finished runners-up in the IPL 2024 season. He slammed 484 runs in 16 innings at an average of 32.26 and a spectacular strike rate of 204.21. The southpaw struck three half-centuries and formed a formidable opening pair with Travis Head, who also had a sensational season.

Ad

Abhishek and Head continued from where they left off last year, featuring in a 45-run stand for the opening wicket in 3.1 overs. The former hammered five fours in his 11-ball 24. The southpaw was looking dangerous yet again when he perished to Maheesh Theekshana, miscuing one to point.

SRH fans would be hoping for a much bigger effort from Abhishek when the franchise takes on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. We asked Grok AI to predict the SRH opener's score in the match. Taking into consideration Abhishek's current form and historical performance, the AI chatbot replied:

Ad

Trending

"Abhishek could be expected to make a notable score, potentially in the range of 20 to 75+ runs, depending on the match situation and his time at the crease.

"Abhishek Sharma scored 75 not out off 28 balls in a match where SRH chased 166 in 9.4 overs. This indicates his potential for a significant contribution, but it pertains to a past game, not today's," Grok stated.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Abhishek failed to convert his start against Rajasthan Royals, Head carried on to score 67 off 31 balls. Keeper-batter Ishan Kishan was the hero for SRH in his debut match for the franchise. He clobbered an unbeaten 106 off 47 balls, a sensational knock that included 11 fours and six sixes.

Abhishek Sharma's record in the IPL

Having made his debut in the 2018 season, Abhishek has featured in 64 IPL matches in which he has scored 1,401 runs at an average of 25.47 and a strike rate of 156.01, with seven half-centuries. His best of 75* came off only 28 balls as SRH hammered LSG by 10 wickets in IPL 2024 in Hyderabad.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Chasing a target of 166, the Sunrisers romped home in 9.4 overs as Abhishek struck eight fours and six sixes, while Head (89* off 30) clobbered eight fours and as many maximums. Apart from his heroics last season, Abhishek also scored 426 runs in IPL 2022, averaging 30.42 at a strike rate of 133.12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback