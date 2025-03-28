AI predicts how many runs Virat Kohli will score in today's CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Virat Kohli made an impressive start with the willow to his IPL 2025 campaign, scoring an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (RKK) in the IPL 2025 opener. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star hit four fours and three sixes in the clash held at the iconic Eden Gardens. He added 95 in just 8.3 overs with Phil Salt (56 off 31) as RCB chased down 175 with ease in 16.2 overs.

Ad

RCB fans will have high hopes from the 36-year-old when the franchise takes on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28. Ahead of the mega clash, we asked Grok AI to predict how many runs Kohli will score in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 contest. Taking into consideration the pitch, bowling attack, match situation, and Kohli's form, it said:

"Given the pitch conditions favoring spin (as seen in CSK's last game where spinners took 5 wickets for 70 runs in 11 overs), Kohli’s preparation against spin in the nets, and his current momentum, a reasonable estimate would be in the range of 40-60 runs, assuming he gets a decent stint at the crease.

Ad

Trending

"This aligns with his ability to adapt and his historical performance against CSK, though the exact outcome could swing higher or lower depending on how he navigates the spin threat and RCB's batting order dynamics," the AI chatbot added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Apart from referring to Kohli's half-century against KKR, Grok also pointed to his impressive record in the IPL against CSK - 1,053 runs from 33 matches at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 126.25. However, it also noted that the seasoned RCB batter has an underwhelming record at Chepauk in the IPL, which could pose a challenge to him, given the spin quality in CSK's bowling line-up.

"The spin-friendly pitch at Chennai, combined with CSK's potent spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad—who recently dismantled Mumbai Indians—could pose a challenge," Grok elaborated.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 13 innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the IPL, Kohli has scored 383 runs at an average of 29.46 and a strike rate of 111.01. His numbers include two half-centuries and a best of 58.

Virat Kohli on the verge of major IPL record against CSK

Kohli needs to score five runs on Friday to become the leading run-getter in the IPL against Chennai Super Kings. The right-handed batter has scored 1,053 runs in 33 matches so far.

The list is topped by former India opener Shikhar Dhawan. In 29 matches against CSK, the southpaw scored 1,057 runs at an average of 44.04 and a strike rate of 131.79, with a best of 101*. Rohit Sharma (896) is third on the list followed by Dinesh Karthik (727) and David Warner (696).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback