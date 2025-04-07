  • home icon
AI predicts how many wickets Jasprit Bumrah will take in today's MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 07, 2025 16:32 IST
Jasprit Bumrah, IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket during IPL 2024. (Image Credits: iplt20.com)

Seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to make his comeback to competitive cricket during Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7. The right-arm pacer has been out of action since suffering a back injury during the final Test against Australia in Sydney at the start of the year.

There was some uncertainty over Bumrah's return in recent weeks. However, on the eve of the MI-RCB clash, Mumbai head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed that the star bowler is available for selection. The fast bowler joined the MI squad on Saturday after getting fitness clearance from BCCI's medical staff at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Ahead of Bumrah's much-awaited return to competitive cricket, we asked Grok to predict how many wickets the MI pacer will take in the match against RCB. Analyzing form, opposition batting line-up, the bowler's record against Bengaluru and pitch conditions, the AI chatbot made an informed estimate and stated that the fast bowler could claim two to three wickets.

Grok further stated that the fast bowler could end up with only one wicket if RCB’s batters counter him well. On the contrary, the AI chatbot predicted that the pacer could end up taking four or more wickets if he can exploit the famous bounce at the Wankhede Stadium and trigger a batting collapse.

What is Jasprit Bumrah's record at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL?

Bumrah has played 42 matches at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL. The 31-year-old has an impressive record at the venue, having claimed 52 wickets at an average of 23.50 and an economy rate of 7.41. His best of 5-21 came against RCB in the 2024 edition. The pacer dismissed Kohli, Faf du Plessis and then ran through the tail in a sensational bowling effort.

Looking specifically at his record against RCB in the IPL, Bumrah has played 19 matches and has picked up 29 wickets at an average of 19.03 and an economy rate of 7.45, with a strike rate of 15.30. Overall, the MI pacer has played 133 IPL matches and has claimed 165 scalps at an average of 22.51 and an economy rate of 7.30, with two five-fers and two four-fers.

The versatile fast bowler is ninth on the list of leading wicket-takers in the IPL. He is five wickets away from equaling former teammate Lasith Malinga's record of 170 wickets. Malinga claimed his wickets in 122 matches at an average of 19.79.

