AI predicts Shubman Gill's score in today's RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill is yet to register a big knock in IPL 2025. However, he has looked in ominous form with the willow at the crease. The right-handed batter smashed 33 off only 14 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS), hitting two fours and three sixes. Against Mumbai Indians, he contributed 38 off 27 deliveries, with the aid of four fours and a six.

While Gill has looked in good touch during both his visits to the crease, GT will hope for a much bigger score from their skipper and opening batter when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2.

Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2025 clash, we asked Grok to predict how many runs Gill will score in the match. Analyzing various factors like form, pitch conditions, bowling attack, and game situation, the AI chatbot offered an informed estimate and predicted that the GT skipper might score between 40 and 60 runs in the IPL 2025 match against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Making a specific guess, Grok added he would score 48 runs if he gets a decent start. The AI chatbot stated that Gill could come up with a substantial score if he survives the early overs as the Chinnaswamy surface is expected to favor batters.

What is Shubman Gill's record against RCB in the IPL?

Looking at Gill's record against RCB in the IPL, the 25-year-old has played 13 matches and has scored 304 runs at an average of 30.40 and a strike rate of 139.44. His best of 104* came off just 52 balls at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL 2023 edition. The elegant batter struck five fours and eight sixes as GT chased down 198 in 19.1 overs, with six wickets in hand.

Overall, Gill has featured in 105 IPL matches and has scored 3,287 runs at an average of 37.78 and a strike rate of 136.33, with the aid of four hundreds and 20 half-centuries. The right-handed batter is one six away from 100 sixes in the IPL. The opening batter is also the highest run-getter for GT in the IPL. In 47 innings, he has 1,870 runs to his name at an average of 44.52 and a strike rate of 148.53.

