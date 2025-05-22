Aiden Markram falls for 36 as Shahrukh Khan takes a well-judged catch in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore dismissed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opening batter Aiden Markram for 36 in the IPL 2025 match at Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The South African fell while trying to clear long-off, but was caught by Shahrukh Khan at the boundary.

The wicket came at a critcal juncture for GT after Markram and his opening partner Mitchell Marsh had once again got LSG off to an excellent start, putting on 91 runs for the first wicket.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The innings on Thursday was Markram's penultimate one for LSG in IPL 2025. With the Rishabh Pant-led side not qualifying for IPL 2025 Playoffs, the right-hander has one more batting opportunity, when LSG face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. He has made 445 runs in 13 matches this season.

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram set ideal platform for LSG after GT opt to bowl

Earlier, GT captain Shubman Gill may have questioned his decision to bowl first after winning the toss as the LSG opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram got LSG off to a perfect start. The pair put on 91 runs for the first wicket inside 10 overs, punishing the GT bowlers to all parts of the stadium.

The pair's exploits have been one of the few bright spots for LSG, who were knocked out of the Playoffs race after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.

The first innings on Thursday also saw GT pacer Arshad Khan fall twice on his follow through in his first over, but managed to complete the over. GT have booked their Playoffs spot and will aim to secure a top-two finish.

At the time of writing, LSG were 147/1 in 14 overs with Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran at the crease.

