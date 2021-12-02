[Watch] "Ain't stoping my Hustle"- Rohit Sharma hits the gym to build on his fitness

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been sweating it out in the gym during his time off from the cricket field. The newly-appointed T20I skipper was given some much-needed rest for the test series against New Zealand.

The 34-year-old shared a video on his official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of his workout routine. In the 30-second video clip, Rohit was seen doing various drills and exercises. He captioned the post:

December 🌧️ ain't stopping my HUSTLE 🏋️

You can watch the video below:

Sharma was seen using a mix of weights and machines for his workout. He did both individual and complex exercises for his workout routine and capped it off with some endurance training.

Rohit was monumental in helping India whitewash New Zealand in a three-match T20I series last month. In his first assignment as a full-time T20I skipper, he scored 159 runs in three encounters and was named Man of the series for his contribution.

"Absolutely heartbreaking": Rohit Sharma on Mumbai Indians not being able to retain all 'gun players'

Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard ahead of the 2022 IPL season.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said it was "heartbreaking" not to be able to hold on to their entire core group ahead of the Mega Auction. Rohit termed this year's retention as the "toughest" for Mumbai Indians. He added that releasing "gun players" from their squad was a very difficult decision.

"As you all know, it was going to be the toughest retention for Mumbai Indians this year. We have had solid players, absolutely gun players in our squad and to release them is absolutely heartbreaking," Rohit said on Star Sports during the IPL retention which took place on Tuesday.

Sharma added:

"They have done some amazing work for this franchise, created a lot of memories. So, to let them go was really tough. Four players including myself - hopefully we can form a good core and create a solid team around us."

As MI have retained four players, INR 42 crore will be deducted from the total purse (INR 90 crore). The exact dates for the Mega Auction have not yet been revealed. However, it is expected to take place in the first week of January 2022.

